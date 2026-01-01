CBS ‘Evening News’ Anchor Makes Bold Promise for 2026

What To Know Tony Dokoupil is set to debut as the new anchor of CBS Evening News on January 5, launching a 10-city “Live From America” tour.

He acknowledged declining public trust in legacy media and promised to prioritize viewers over advertisers, politicians, or corporate interests.

Dokoupil pledged transparency, accountability, and a commitment to reflect the perspectives and concerns of everyday Americans in his reporting.

Tony Dokoupil has made a bold promise to viewers just days before he takes over as lead anchor of the CBS Evening News on Monday (January 5).

In a video shared on the CBS Evening News X account, the former CBS Mornings co-host said, “A lot has changed since the first person sat in this chair. But for me, the biggest difference is people do not trust us like they used to. And it’s not just us. It’s all of legacy media.”

Dokoupil, who is taking over from the departing John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois, said he “gets” people’s lack of trust in the media, noting, “I’ve been hearing about it from just about everybody, for more than 20 years, as I’ve traveled America on this assignment or that.”

“Sometimes people want to talk to me about our coverage of NAFTA or the Iraq War. Other times, it’s all about Hillary Clinton’s emails or Russiagate. Or more recently, COVID lockdowns, Hunter Biden’s laptop or the president’s fitness for office,” he added.

“On too many stories, the press has missed the story. Because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you.” That changes now. The new CBS Evening News… pic.twitter.com/NKdvRJjYCS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 1, 2026

Dokoupil said the press has often “missed the story” because “we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites and not enough on you.”

The former Newsweek and Daily Beast writer stated that he can relate to those frustrations. “I have felt this way, too. I have felt like what I was seeing and hearing on the news didn’t reflect what I was seeing and hearing in my own life. And that the most urgent questions simply weren’t being asked,” he stated.

Dokoupil then made a promise, telling viewers, “Every time you see me in this chair, you come first. Not advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests. And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS. I report for you.”

“Which means I tell you what I know, when I know it, and how I know it. And when I get it wrong, I’ll tell you that, too,” he continued. “It also means I’m going to talk to everybody and hold everyone in public life to the very same standard. After all, I became a journalist to talk to people. I love talking to people about what works in this country, what doesn’t, and not only what should change, but the good ideas that should never change. I think telling the truth is one of them.”

He concluded, “I’m Tony Dokoupil, the anchor of the CBS Evening News. Hold me to it.”

Dokoupil’s debut on the CBS Evening News kicks off on January 5 from San Francisco, part of his Live From America tour that spans 10 cities over 10 days. This two-week tour will also cover Denver (1/6), Dallas (1/7), Atlanta (1/8), Miami (1/9), Detroit (1/12), Minneapolis (1/13), Chicago (1/14), Cincinnati (1/15), and Pittsburgh (1/16).