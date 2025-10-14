HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Created Her Daughter’s Dream Room After Feeling ‘Mom Guilt’

Jasmine Roth‘s parenting struggles inspired one of her coolest design projects to date.

“When we first moved to Utah, I had a lot of mom guilt. We’d just uprooted our family, Hazel had become a big sister, and everything felt new…new routines, new home, new everything,” Jasmine — who shares daughter Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1, with her husband, Brett Roth — wrote in a Monday, October 3, Instagram post. “Hazel handled it all better than I could have ever imagined, I knew I wanted to do something extra special just for her.”

As a thank you to Hazel, Jasmine decided to give her eldest daughter the room of her dreams. “Not just a pretty space, but a room that felt magical — one that sparked her imagination, invited play, and reminded her how loved she is,” the HGTV star described.

To add some whimsy to the space, Jasmine and her team installed a “loft net,” something she described as being “one of the coolest parts of our entire home.”

“Hazel spends hours up here reading, playing, and dreaming,” she shared. “It’s become more than just a design idea. It’s where our family slows down, laughs, and builds our happy. When friends and family visit, it’s the first place everyone wants to see (and climb onto 😂). It’s a constant reminder that sometimes, the best parts of a home aren’t the ones that look perfect, they’re the ones that make memories.”

Jasmine shared her story alongside a video of Hazel’s completed bedroom, which features pink, floral wallpaper, a soft couch, and an impressive loft bed with steps leading up to the loft net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

Fans shared their love for the room makeover in the post’s comments. “Wow!! Great creative and fun!!🙌,” one user wrote, while another added, “I would love this as an adult 😂.”

“Absolutely brilliant. What a lucky girl,” another person commented. Someone else shared, “So fun! I’d love this in my room and I’m a ‘few’ years older than Hazel.”

Back in June 2024, a then-pregnant Jasmine announced that her family was relocating from Southern California to Park City, Utah. “I’ve been involved in the Utah real estate market for almost a decade, so I’m excited to now jump in with both feet,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “Also, we had the most picturesque Park City wedding in 2013, which is now where we expect to give birth to our second baby, so it’s definitely a full circle moment for our family.”

She added, “We’re embarking on this new journey with open hearts, and I can’t wait to share our new home, designs, and more!”

In another interview with Us Weekly published last month, the Help! I Wrecked My House host shared an update on her family’s life in Utah one year after their move. “I’m feeling like we’re getting our groove a little bit,” she shared. “I just feel like we’re getting settled a little bit more. But it’s been a journey.”

Jasmine noted that Utah’s “slower” pace allows her and Brett to be more “present” with their kids. “And not that you can’t be present in Southern California, but we had so much going on there. After 15 years, it felt like there was always something,” she explained. “And if we weren’t doing it, we were letting somebody down and missing out. That chance to just kind of reset and be a little bit more present with our family has been huge.”

Help! I Wrecked My House, Wednesdays, 8/7c, HGTV