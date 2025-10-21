HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Shares Update After Big Family Decision

One year after announcing her family’s move from California to Utah, Jasmine Roth is getting candid about the big life decision.

“‘Why did you move to Utah?’ This is the most common question I’m asked and I’m pretty sure I have a different answer each day. Probably because the real answer is complicated, it’s layered, it’s too long for casual conversation,” Roth began a Tuesday, October 21, Instagram post.

For “today’s answer,” Roth wrote, “We moved to Utah because we were chasing a sense of ‘calm’ that we couldn’t quite find in California. I’m not sure why we thought a change in geography might work because I’m fairly certain the calm we’re chasing is internal and probably more rooted in personality traits than a change of scenery. But I’d also be lying if I said it isn’t working.”

She continued, “There’s definitely a lot ‘less’ here (less people, less traffic, less shopping, less options, less noise) but it’s helping us make room for a whole lot ‘more.’ More time together, more quiet, more nature, more focus, and overall more calm. So I guess all that to say – if you need me I’ll be right here. 💛.”

Roth originally announced her family’s moving plans in June 2024. “I’ve been involved in the Utah real estate market for almost a decade, so I’m excited to now jump in with both feet,” she explained to Us Weekly at the time. “Also, we had the most picturesque Park City wedding in 2013, which is now where we expect to give birth to our second baby, so it’s definitely a full circle moment for our family. We’re embarking on this new journey with open hearts, and I can’t wait to share our new home, designs, and more!”

Though Jasmine called the move “jarring” in another interview with Us Weekly published last month, she also said that she, her husband, Brett Roth, and their two kids — Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1 — are getting into their “groove” in Utah. “I just feel like we’re getting settled a little bit more. But it’s been a journey,” she stated.

Jasmine’s Tuesday Instagram message was accompanied by photos from a recent, picturesque family hike. The Help! I Wrecked My House star shared more snaps from the outdoor adventure in a pair of Monday, October 20, Instagram posts, in which she detailed the things she has and has not given up since becoming a working mother.

Among the things Jasmine has let go of as a parent, Jasmine listed caffeine, alcohol, TV (except for HGTV), her gym membership, lots of sugar, lots of travel, “unscheduled downtime,” “in-person grocery shopping,” and “toxic relationships,” among others.

For as many things as Jasmine gave up as a parent, there’s also a lot she’s gained. In her second Monday Instagram post, Jasmine wrote that she has maintained getting eight hours of sleep, eating “colorful balanced whole foods,” going to physical therapy, keeping her house clean, establishing boundaries with others, and sticking to “a daily family schedule,” to name a few.

“We just moved our family from CA > UT and I’m rebuilding my business one client at a time. I’m on a mission to build my happy and I’m sharing my journey every single day,” she continued in the post’s caption. “I believe we’re all in this together and try to be as transparent as possible. Follow along to build your happy and see what happens next.”

