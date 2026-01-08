What To Know Jasmine Roth reflected on 2025 and shared her hopes for the new year via social media.

Roth’s 2025 was full of major moments, from family vacations abroad to the return of her HGTV series, Help! I Wrecked My House.

Roth previously revealed that her HGTV future is uncertain in the wake of several home renovation show cancellations.

2025 was a busy year for HGTV fans and its stars, including Jasmine Roth.

The Help! I Wrecked My House star reflected on her past year in a Wednesday, January 7, Instagram post, writing, “2025 was a YEAR. Like a year year year. It had a lot of ups but it also had a lot of downs. But guess what, not only did I bounce back, but I relaxed. Like legit relaxed, not just faking it.”

As 2026 begins, Roth said she’s “reaching for [her] phone less,” is “clearer headed,” and is “more intentional than ever with [her] time.” Touching upon her health, she added, “I know a lot of you have been here for a few years and followed my health journey with functional medicine and getting control over my bloodwork, toxicity, and hormones. The good news is I went back to my doctor (I had to take a break while pregnant and nursing Darla) and just [got] my bloodwork back last week – and guess what!?! It reflected how I feel. It was GREAT!”

In 2026, Roth said she plans to share “everything I’m doing (and have done) to get to this point” with her fans. “It’s been a LOT, but I don’t discount one single piece of my story and you shouldn’t ignore your story either,” she wrote. “We are created by our experiences and we build our happy one little moment, one little win, one little loss, etc…at a time. Can’t wait to see what 2026 has in store. 😘.”

Fans appreciated Roth’s message in the post’s comments. “So happy for you! Gonna do my best for myself too! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote, to which Roth replied with a red heart emoji. Another added, “I’m a true fan and wish you a super 2026. You’ve got the grit and talent to back it up!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“Congrats on good blood work!!” someone else shared. A different user commented, “I’m so thankful that you’re doing better!! You’re amazing!!❤️.” A separate person posted, “Happy New Year with a beautiful healthy outlook💞.”

2025 was a busy year for Roth. On the personal side, it marked her family’s first full year living in Utah after moving there from California in 2024. In May 2025, Roth mourned the loss of her grandfather. Other big moments included traveling to Paris with her husband, Brett Roth, and two kids — Hazel, 5, and Darla, 1 — and returning to HGTV for Season 5 of Help! I Wrecked My House, among other things.

Jasmine’s show aired in the aftermath of several HGTV show cancellations. Home renovation series such as Bargain Block, Married to Real Estate, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas were axed at the network.

Last month, Jasmine revealed that the future of Help! I Wrecked My House is uncertain in the wake of the HGTV cancellations. “We don’t [know if we’ve got a Season 6]. If you follow the news, you see that there’s a lot going on with HGTV and Warner Bros. Discovery right now,” she shared in an interview with the Daily Mail. “If I get another opportunity to do that, whether it’s with this show or with another show, I’m here for it.”

She continued, “I’m excited to see what 2026 brings and what HGTV looks like five, six months from now because I honestly don’t know what it’ll look like, but I hope to be a part of it.”