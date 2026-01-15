‘GMA’s Ginger Zee Reflects on Why 2016 Was a ‘Huge’ Year For Her

What To Know Ginger Zee joined in on the current social media trends of people reflecting on their biggest moments of 2016.

Zee shared several of her favorite photos from a decade ago.

Zee’s Good Morning America colleagues surprised her with a special, on-air birthday gift earlier this week.

Ginger Zee got sentimental while joining in on one of social media’s latest trends.

With 2026 officially underway, people online are taking a trip down memory lane by sharing some of their biggest moments from 2016. Zee reflected on her life a decade ago in a Wednesday, January 14, Instagram post, noting, “This 2016 trend hits hard.”

She explained to her followers, “2016 was a huge year for me. I had a brand new baby, six weeks later I started training for @dancingwiththestars, [my husband, Ben Aaron] and I shot a renovation show for @diy_network_, I got to throw out the first pitch @mets, tons of fun at @goodmorningamerica, went behind the scenes ON Broadway with @catsthemusical, covered lots of storms, traveled to Italy for my series Food Forecast (peep that GIANT white truffle) I even got to see @sun_kitty3 in NYC.”

Zee’s post featured several photos of the moments she mentioned in the caption, including a sweet snap of herself rocking her then-newborn Benjamin. (Zee and Aaron, who wed in 2014, welcomed Benjamin in December 2015 and their youngest son, Miles, in February 2018.)

The Instagram slideshow also included a snap of Zee competing with Val Chmerkovskiy on Season 22 of Dancing With the Stars, a promo pic from her and Aaron’s series, Renovation Realities: Ben & Ginger, behind-the-scenes snaps with celebrities at Good Morning America, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Fans shared their love for Zee’s blast from the past in the post’s comments. “How were all of these memories 10 years ago?! The year your guidance, encouragement, and support became such a blessing in my life!!” one person wrote, to which Zee replied, “Awww I love that.”

Another user commented, “These are such good memories! Baby Adrian 🥹❤️.” Someone else shared, “Ginger these are Awesome memories! Thank you for sharing. You are such a great person and deserve all this happiness. I love the joy GMA brings to my life daily. You are all such a great group of people continuing to inspire us all!”

“Loved cheering you on in this season ❤️” a different person wrote, likely referring to Zee’s time on DWTS (in which she placed third). A separate commenter wrote, “You are amazing! You are always up for an adventure. I refer to the quote from your book all the time. ‘No matter your storm, it never rains forever. It can’t and it won’t !’ Love it! 😘

Zee’s 2016 throwback post comes one day after her GMA colleagues gave her a special birthday surprise live on-air. At the end of the show’s Tuesday, January 13, episode, hosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion commemorated Zee’s 45th birthday with a delicious-looking cake.

“Happy Birthday to you,” Strahan told Zee before joking, “You know what, you’re 21 and legal. Where’s the champagne?” Zee, herself, went on to quip, “I’m 25 again!”

In a Tuesday Instagram Story post, Zee shared a snap of a bouquet of 100 roses she received from GMA‘s crew. “Feeling the love. Thank you,” she wrote alongside the snap.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a/6c, ABC