GMA’s Ginger Zee Shares Hilarious Home Photos Snapped by Her Son

What To Know Ginger Zee shared hilarious photos of herself taken by her youngest son, Miles.

Zee shares her two sons with her husband, Ben Aaron.

The Good Morning America meteorologist kicked off her week on the ABC morning show after celebrating the new year.

Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee spent the first weekend of the new year getting pranked by one of her kids.

After braving the cold to see the Times Square Ball in New York City, Zee enjoyed a cozy weekend at home, snuggled on her couch. However, her nap provided the perfect opportunity for her 7-year-old son, Miles, to snap several embarrassing photos of her.

“WEEKEND IN REVIEW: My photos are full of gems taken by my youngest son,” Zee captioned photos Miles took of her sound asleep via Instagram on Monday, January 5. “It is no longer safe to nap in his presence😁😝.”

Zee’s Instagram followers couldn’t get enough of the hilarious photos. “I see he got your good side. 😘,” one person commented, to which Zee replied, “The talent😂.” Zee replied to another comment that read, “It’s nice to see you do sleep, poor tired girl!!” with, “It is always good to get a nap.”

Someone else shared, “My phone is also full of photos of me, like this, from my 4 year old 😂 he also started taking video and narrating my naps 😳 😝 But I just can’t delete any of it!” Zee responded, “That’s very cute.”

“My intuition tells me that you do weather forecasts in your sleep. Cute pics Ginger,” a different commenter wrote. Zee confirmed the fan’s funny theory, replying, “You know it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

One user quipped, “That’s so mean haha BUT when our kids pick on us gently it means they love us and think we’re cool. 😎 keep napping!!!!😴.” Zee replied, “​​I’ll tell myself that 😂👏 I love him that’s for sure.”

Zee shares Miles and her 10-year-old son, Adrian, with her husband, Ben Aaron. The GMA meteorologist primarily keeps her children off of her Instagram feed, but occasionally gives fans glimpses into her family’s private life. Last month, she shared a sweet photo of one of her kids sitting down in the snow while taking a break from shoveling their driveway.

“We are ALL tuckered out from shoveling but this beautiful snow certainly got us in the holiday spirit❤️,” Zee wrote alongside the snap.

Zee kicked off her 2026 on GMA‘s Thursday, January 1, episode, as well as the following morning’s episode. After sharing her son’s embarrassing photos, Zee started her week once again at the show’s NYC studio.

Following Monday’s episode of GMA, Zee took to Instagram to share an important weather alert with her followers. “Northern California getting soaked again today. San Francisco is nearly 2 inches above average rainfall to date. It’s been a very wet start to the year #BayArea #SanFrancisco #California#Redding #Fresno,” she captioned a video of herself explaining the flood watch.

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a/6c, ABC