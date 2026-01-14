‘GMA’: Ginger Zee Gets an On-Air Birthday Surprise From Her Cohosts

What To Know Ginger Zee received an on-air birthday celebration from her Good Morning America cohosts.

Fans sent Zee their own birthday wishes via social media.

Zee revealed the unique birthday gift she received from her family’s dog, Bruce.

Ginger Zee got a special surprise at the end of Good Morning America‘s Tuesday, January 13, episode.

The meteorologist not only received a round of applause from her cohosts Michael Strahan, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Sam Champion for her 45th birthday, but also a celebratory sweet treat.

“Before we skedaddle, a very special Happy Birthday to Ginger!” Roberts exclaimed before telling the show’s crew to “bring in the cake.” Strahan helped wheel in a cart featuring a delicious-looking cake complete with a “Happy Birthday” cake topper.

“Happy Birthday to you,” Strahan stated. He went on to joke, “You know what, you’re 21 and legal. Where’s the champagne?” Zee joined in on the fun, adding, “I’m 25 again!”

The episode ended with Zee thanking her colleagues for the surprise and complimenting her birthday cake. “That’s a pretty one,” she remarked.

The show’s official Instagram page shared a clip of the celebration on Tuesday. “Wishing a very happy birthday to our @ginger_zee! We love you even more than you love weather (that’s a lot) ❤️,” they captioned the video.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with their own birthday messages for Zee. “Happy Birthday Ginger ❤️🎂,” one person wrote, while another added, “Special gal! Special day!🌷.”

Someone from Zee’s home state commented, “🎉🎂❤️Happy birthday Ginger. Sending best wishes from Michigan.” A different user posted, “Happy, Happy Birthday @ginger_zee 🎂🥳🎁🌺🌹🌸🎈🎈🎈🎈❤️❤️❤️ Have a beautiful day.”

In addition to the cake from the GMA, Zee was also gifted a bouquet of roses for her big day. “Feeling the love. Thank you,” she captioned an Instagram Story pic of the present on Tuesday. She also reposted another Instagram Story post from a GMA crew member, confirming that the 100 roses were a present from the ABC morning show’s staff.

Zee’s birthday presents also included a not-so-pleasant gift from her family’s dog, Bruce. “If you love deer, don’t watch this. But even if you do love them, I think it’s really interesting what my dog, Bruce, left me for my birthday. Wild,” she said in a Tuesday Instagram video. “On the back porch, my husband and the kids said, ‘Oh, he got a stick. Look at that.'”

However, the stick Bruce picked up and brought home was actually a “frozen, severed deer leg.” Zee explained, “There is no dead deer in the backyard, so we think maybe some sort of bird picked it up and dropped it. And Bruce thought, ‘Happy Birthday, Mom.'”

Fans were surprised, and grossed out, by Bruce’s interesting find. “Omg 🤣🤮i bet he was proud!! Happy Birthday! Love your look today!!!!” one person commented underneath the post. Another joked, “What a perfect surprise birthday gift from the BEST doggo. Good job Brucy!!” Zee replied to the latter comment, writing, “He just keeps getting better 🥳.”

