What To Know Patrick John Flueger hasn’t been seen onscreen on Chicago P.D. since the October 29 episode.

Showrunner Gwen Sigan teases Ruzek’s return and what it means for his arc for the rest of the season.

Intelligence is going to be complete again soon. Across the last handful of episodes, the Chicago P.D. unit has been down a member, with Ruzek off dealing with things involving his father, Bob (Jack Coleman), who hasn’t been doing well, to explain Patrick John Flueger‘s leave of absence. (Ruzek was last seen onscreen in the October 29 episode, the fifth of the season.) But his return is coming soon.

When TV Insider spoke with the showrunners across all three One Chicago shows about the crossover, we had to ask Gwen Sigan for an update on Ruzek.

“He, story-wise, was taking some time to be with his father. We’ve kind of established that his father was not doing too well. And so when he comes back, we’ll learn a bit more about exactly what that looks like and what that means for him and how that’s also affecting a lot of decisions he’s trying to make right now with [his wife] Burgess [Marina Squerciati] and for his family,” the P.D. showrunner told us. “So, he’s got a lot to deal with when he gets back. And then we’ll see [in the rest of] the season, some of that sort of play out with his father and how it affects his choices moving forward.”

It was last year, in Chicago P.D. Season 12, that Ruzek learned his father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the immediate aftermath of that, Ruzek insisted that Bob move in with him, Burgess, and their daughter Makayla instead of going to a facility.

“I don’t think he has any concept of what he’s taking on. I just don’t think he can conceptualize the idea of letting him go anywhere but home,” Flueger told us about that decision at the time. “It’s not about, ‘Have I really thought this out?’ It’s about, ‘I don’t need to think about anything at all. You’re coming home to me and I’m going to take care of you. I will not let you go. Certainly not far, far away, not in Florida, go be by yourself and fall apart? No, no, you come home, I’ll take care of you like you took care of me.'” (Bob did end up moving into an assisted living facility, but one in Chicago.)

