‘Chicago P.D.’ Boss Teases Ruzek’s Return & What’s Going on With His Father

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 5 'Miami'
Preview
Lori Allen/NBC

What To Know

  • Patrick John Flueger hasn’t been seen onscreen on Chicago P.D. since the October 29 episode.
  • Showrunner Gwen Sigan teases Ruzek’s return and what it means for his arc for the rest of the season.

Intelligence is going to be complete again soon. Across the last handful of episodes, the Chicago P.D. unit has been down a member, with Ruzek off dealing with things involving his father, Bob (Jack Coleman), who hasn’t been doing well, to explain Patrick John Flueger‘s leave of absence. (Ruzek was last seen onscreen in the October 29 episode, the fifth of the season.) But his return is coming soon.

When TV Insider spoke with the showrunners across all three One Chicago shows about the crossover, we had to ask Gwen Sigan for an update on Ruzek.

“He, story-wise, was taking some time to be with his father. We’ve kind of established that his father was not doing too well. And so when he comes back, we’ll learn a bit more about exactly what that looks like and what that means for him and how that’s also affecting a lot of decisions he’s trying to make right now with [his wife] Burgess [Marina Squerciati] and for his family,” the P.D. showrunner told us. “So, he’s got a lot to deal with when he gets back. And then we’ll see [in the rest of] the season, some of that sort of play out with his father and how it affects his choices moving forward.”

Patrick John Flueger as Officer Adam Ruzek, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 13 Episode 3

Lori Allen/NBC

It was last year, in Chicago P.D. Season 12, that Ruzek learned his father had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the immediate aftermath of that, Ruzek insisted that Bob move in with him, Burgess, and their daughter Makayla instead of going to a facility.

Josh Segarra Reveals 'Chicago Fire' Audition Before Joining 'P.D.' as Voight's Son
Related

Josh Segarra Reveals 'Chicago Fire' Audition Before Joining 'P.D.' as Voight's Son

“I don’t think he has any concept of what he’s taking on. I just don’t think he can conceptualize the idea of letting him go anywhere but home,” Flueger told us about that decision at the time. “It’s not about, ‘Have I really thought this out?’ It’s about, ‘I don’t need to think about anything at all. You’re coming home to me and I’m going to take care of you. I will not let you go. Certainly not far, far away, not in Florida, go be by yourself and fall apart? No, no, you come home, I’ll take care of you like you took care of me.'” (Bob did end up moving into an assisted living facility, but one in Chicago.)

What do you think is coming up for Ruzek and his father? Let us know your theories in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, CBS

Chicago P.D. key art

Intelligence Has Your Back

Get absolutely everything about Chicago P.D. in your inbox!

NBC

Series

2014–

TV14

Crime drama

Action

Thriller

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Chicago P.D. ›

Chicago P.D.

Gwen Sigan

Marina Squerciati

Patrick John Flueger




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Reynolds, Renee Jones, Nikki Crawford
1
Nikki Crawford Talks Bringing Lexie Carver Back to ‘DAYS’
Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
2
One Chicago Bosses Break Down ‘Reckoning’ Crossover
Peyton List as Maddie Nears in 'School Spirits' Season 3
3
Will ‘School Spirits’ Return for Season 4?
L-R: Milo Manheim as Wally Clark, RaeAnne Boon as Dawn, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Jess Gabor as Janet Hamilton and Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in 'School Spirits' Season 3
4
‘School Spirits’ Bosses Unravel Shocking Season 3 Finale Twists
sage steele
5
‘CBS Mornings’ Boss Reportedly Eyeing Trump Supporter Sage Steele for Anchor Role