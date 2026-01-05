HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Shares Glimpse Into Family’s New Year’s Trip to Italy

What To Know HGTV’s Jenny and Dave Marrs kicked off 2026 with a family trip to Italy.

Jenny reflected on the family’s 2025 losses while sharing photos from the European getaway.

Jenny previously opened up about her hopes for 2026 via social media.

After experiencing several losses in 2025, Jenny and Dave Marrs kicked off 2026 by creating happy memories with their family and friends.

Jenny reflected on the family’s recent New Year’s trip to Italy in a Saturday, January 3, Instagram post. “After a year of immense loss and grief for our family, we have chosen to be more intentional than ever with our most precious resource: time,” she wrote alongside the vacation pics. “We knew that going to the place that brings us immense joy, surrounded by dear friends who feel like extensions of our family, with the everyday pressures of life stripped away, was the perfect way to close out 2025 and fully embrace the new year.”

She continued, “Here on these ancient streets, we exhaled deeply together. We laughed heartily. We dispensed ‘auguri!’ freely and hugged old friends on the street. We nourished our bodies with real food, savoring the meals and the deep conversations. We soaked in the immense beauty of the landscape, snapping photos as cascading rays of sunlight painted the valley with a golden warmth.”

As their trip came to a close, Jenny said that she was leaving Italy “with a heart that feels a little more stitched together, and, yet, a piece of it was left behind.” She ended her post by writing, “Alla prossima, Italia! 🤍.”

The post’s first slide featured a sweet snap of Jenny and Dave with all five of their children — Nathan and Ben, 15, Sylvie, 13, Charlotte, 11, and Luke, 6. The upload also included pics and clips of the Marrs clan exploring a festive holiday market, hanging out with friends, enjoying delicious food, and visiting a picturesque hot spring.

In a series of Instagram Story snaps shared on Monday, January 5, Jenny revealed that the next stop on the family’s European getaway was Switzerland. The Fixer to Fabulous star posted several photos and videos of the family enjoying a day on the slopes.

The year 2025 was a challenging one for Jenny and Dave. In addition to losing one of their farm animals and their family dog, Dolly, the couple also mourned the deaths of two family friends, Jill and Bob, Dave’s mother, Donna, and Jenny’s grandmother.

Jenny reflected on the losses and shared her hopes for 2026 in a Wednesday, December 31, Instagram post featuring a video she shot of the stunning Italian countryside. “2025 was a really, really hard year for our family, yet, as I read through my prayers from 365 days ago, I see God’s hand all over my life and the lives of those I love,” she wrote. “I’m ending this year a bit melancholy, sad to step into a new one without four dearly, dearly loved ones and our Dolly-girl, but I’m also grateful. I’m grateful for the nearness of God through it all and for the gentle way He continues to restore my soul despite the presence of sorrow.”

She ended the post on a happy note, telling her followers, “May 2026 be a year of joy-filled moments, new adventures, peaceful days, and deep, soul rest. 🤍.”

