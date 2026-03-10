‘NCIS’ Reveals New Detail About Abby & Major News That Would Affect Agency

What To Know NCIS references former character Abby in the March 10 episode.

“Army of One” also sees the team learn troubling news about Army CID’s future.

NCIS is approaching its 500th(!) episode, so we’re not too surprised by the mention of a past character in the Tuesday, March 10, episode.

While the team works the case — Knight (Katrina Law) is called to a standoff because the man inside will only talk to her — at one point, McGee (Sean Murray) uses a lip-reading program on a video that he reveals he created as a birthday present for Abby (Pauley Perrette, who exited in Season 15) a couple years ago. It’s always nice to hear about the current team still staying in touch with past characters. As for the case itself in “Army of One,” it’s brought to NCIS by Army CID, which is dealing with something major that would affect the team’s agency as well. Warning: Spoilers for NCIS Season 23 Episode 11 ahead!

When Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) arrives at work, he asks the others if they’ve heard any chatter about Army CID — or, as McGee calls them, “NCIS in camo,” recalling how their last joint case turned into a turf war. Army CID is facing a RIF (reduction in force) and the rumor is the whole agency is going to be shut down. That would mean thousands of jobs — and cases, which would then come to NCIS. Parker (Gary Cole) and Kasie (Diona Reasonover), too, have heard whispers.

While McGee thinks Vance (Rocky Carroll) would have told them if it was true, Parker points out that he’s barely seen him lately and he’s not really talking to anyone. And later in the episode, when Parker confronts Vance about Knight getting steamrolled by Army CID, this is briefly touched on. Vance comments that not every part of his job is up for public consumption, and Parker asks, “I’m the public now?”

Despite tensions rising between Knight and Army CID, specifically Malone, the two do end up working together to close the case. Then, he finds her at NCIS in the final scene to own up to misreading some things. Sometimes, he forgets the job isn’t just about kicking down doors, but it’s also about lifting people up. He also gives her his card with his personal cell number. “I couldn’t resist,” he says — but he’s not looking for a date. Rather, “I’m hoping for a job,” he admits.

