CBS Confirms Adriana Diaz & Kelly O’Grady as New Hosts of ‘CBS Saturday Morning’

As previously reported, Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady are set to take over CBS Saturday Morning, with the network now confirming the correspondents will make their debut as co-hosts on January 10.

CBS made the announcement official on Friday (January 9), confirming that Diaz and O’Grady will begin their new roles tomorrow. The pair is replacing Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, who wrapped up their final show on November 22. Since Jacobson and Miller were let go, Lindsey Reiser and Vladimir Duthiers have been co-hosting the Saturday show.

In addition, Diaz and O’Grady will alternate daily co-hosting duties on CBS News 24/7 Mornings with CBS Mornings featured host Duthiers. Diaz will also continue her current role as a reporter across CBS News platforms, while O’Grady will continue covering business, technology, and the economy.

“We want our audience to walk away with a better understanding of the stories that are shaping their lives and the world around them,” Shawna Thomas, executive producer of CBS Mornings, said in a statement. “Adriana and Kelly’s unique blend of experience will make that possible. We are excited for our viewers to start their weekends with them.”

Diaz, a former Miss New York Teen USA, first joined CBS News in 2012, serving as the Beijing-based Asia correspondent from 2016 to 2017 before moving to Chicago to serve as national correspondent. She went on to anchor the Saturday edition of CBS Weekend News and co-anchor the now-defunct CBS Morning Plus.

“SATMO is a true family that has always welcomed and given me incredible opportunities to tell in-depth stories,” Diaz said in her own statement. “The show has a long history of phenomenal journalists who have led it, and I hope to honor that legacy alongside Kelly, who is a wonderful partner. I look forward to spending Saturday mornings together with our viewers!”

O’Grady, who joined CBS News in October 2024 as part of the MoneyWatch team, added, “Helping people start their weekend in a thoughtful and uplifting way is a responsibility I deeply value – I’m thrilled to undertake that with Adriana. And at a time when economic issues are shaping people’s everyday decisions, I’m proud to continue my business reporting to help provide clarity and context when it matters most.”

The move comes amid several changes at CBS News over the past year, including the hiring of The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss as the network’s editor-in-chief last October. Since taking over, Weiss has hired ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman and promoted Tony Dokoupil from CBS Mornings to CBS Evening News.