‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Eyeing Adriana Diaz & Kelly O’Grady as New Hosts

The appointments are expected to be confirmed by CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss during a December 15 staff town hall.

This move comes amid broader cost-cutting measures and staff changes at CBS following Paramount’s merger with Skydance.

Changes continue at CBS News, with new reports claiming that correspondents Adriana Diaz and Kelly O’Grady are set to be announced as the new co-hosts of CBS Saturday Morning.

According to the New York Post, Diaz and O’Grady are in talks to replace outgoing co-anchors Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller, who wrapped up their final show on November 22. Since Jacobson and Miller were let go, Lindsey Reiser and Vladimir Duthiers have been co-hosting the Saturday morning news program.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss, who has been putting her stamp on the network since accepting the job in October, is expected to announce Diaz and O’Grady’s new roles during a December 15 town hall to staff, per the Post. She will also reportedly put forward her vision for the network.

Diaz is a former Miss New York Teen USA who earned a BA in public and international affairs from Princeton University and a Master’s degree in public affairs and public administration from Columbia University. She began her broadcast career on the youth-oriented news program, Channel One News.

She’s worked for CBS News since 2012, serving as the Beijing-based Asia correspondent from 2016 to 2017 before moving to Chicago to serve as national correspondent. Diaz went on to anchor the Saturday edition of CBS Weekend News and co-anchor the now-defunct CBS Morning Plus.

O’Grady, who the Post insiders say has impressed Weiss and CBS News president Tom Cibrowski, previously served as a Fox Business Network correspondent. She joined CBS News in October 2024 and covers business, markets, and tech across all platforms as part of the MoneyWatch team. She’s also filled in as an anchor on the CBS 24/7 stream.

A CBS source told the outlet the hires are a “smart move” as Diaz and O’Grady continue to hone their craft for bigger anchoring gigs. “CBS needs to build its bench,” the insider said, noting that right now it’s “empty.”

The changes follow Paramount’s merger with Skydance earlier this year, as the company seeks to cut $3 billion in costs. CBS Saturday Morning faced its first round of cuts in October; in addition to hosts Jacobson and Miller, executive producer Brian Applegate and several staffers were laid off.

CBS Saturday Morning, Saturdays, 7-9 am et, CBS News