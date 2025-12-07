ABC News Correspondent Matt Gutman Moves to CBS: Will He Be the Replacement Anchor?

What To Know ABC News correspondent Matt Gutman is joining CBS News as a correspondent.

There has been speculation that he will replace CBS Evening News anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, whose exits leave the anchor position open.

Gutman leaves ABC after 16 years and a history of high-profile reporting; both DuBois and Dickerson announced their CBS departures via Instagram posts in December.

ABC news correspondent Matt Gutman is moving to CBS — but will he be the replacement anchor?

On Saturday, December 6, the Los Angeles Times reported that Gutman, 48, is the first major on-air hire by CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss. (She was named to the position in October.) Folks at CBS weren’t authorized to publicly comment on the hiring news, and Gutman did not respond to a request for comment, either.

Although Gutman was speculated to have been considered for an anchor role at CBS Evening News, he is reportedly joining CBS as a correspondent instead. The network has not yet replaced Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson, who will both exit as anchors for the evening news broadcast in December.

Gutman had been with ABC News since 2008. He appeared on multiple shows, such as ABC World News Tonight, Good Morning America, Nightline, and 20/20. In 2020, he was suspended for one month after incorrectly reporting that all four of Kobe Bryant‘s children died in the Calabasas helicopter crash. (Both Kobe and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, died.) In 2021, he was suspended for a second time for violating Disney’s COVID-19 policies by visiting a Los Angeles hospital without prior permission from ABC News management.

On October 27, Dickerson, 57, announced his CBS departure via Instagram after 16 years with the network.

“I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me — the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human,” he wrote. “I will miss you.”

On December 4, DuBois, 60, revealed in a reflective Instagram post that he was leaving CBS; December 18 is his last day.

“It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege!” he wrote. “To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories.”

