‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Debuts New Hosts After Major Shake-Up & Viewers Aren’t Happy

CBS Saturday Morning debuted new hosts after Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson were axed from the show.

On November 29, Lindsey Reiser and Vladimir Duthiers took over as hosts for CBS Saturday Morning following Miller and Jacobson bidding emotional farewells to the program on November 22 amid a major network shake-up. Miller, Jacobson, and executive producer Brian Applegate were cut from the show as part of October layoffs at CBS.

Many viewers weren’t happy about Miller and Jacobson’s exit after tuning into CBS Saturday Morning and seeing Reiser and Duthiers hosting the program.

On X user lamented,”CBS Saturday Morning is not the same without you both!!!!!! I am crying as I watch this morning because I miss you both!!!”

Another viewer declared,”@CBS You’ve lost a Saturday morning viewer when you kicked off the excellent women who carried your show so well.

Someone else echoed via X,”@CBS has ruined @cbssaturday. Expecting a magazine show that matches a Saturday morning mood, instead it’s a hyped up, over-energetic mess… No thanks. Too much, too early. REALLY missing the easy chemistry of @danajacobson & @CBSMMiller.”

A different disgruntled viewer wrote, “No Michelle or Dana on CBS Saturday Morning today so NO @cbsnews in my house anymore!”

One TikTok user demanded, “Bring back Dana and Michelle please!!! Vlad nothing but love.”

Meanwhile, yet another viewer commented via X, “What a disappointment this morning. Our local stations have better talent and programming. What to watch next week. Certainly not this mess.”

During Miller and Jacobson’s last CBS Saturday Morning broadcast the hosts bid tearful goodbyes to viewers.

“After seven long years of welcoming you to the weekend, our time here is coming to a close,” Miller said on November 22. “CBS Saturday Morning will still be here with the latest news and all the stories you expect from CBS News. We wish our colleagues the best.”

After seven and a half years as co-anchors of CBS Saturday Morning, today is @danajacobson and @CBSMMiller‘s last show. pic.twitter.com/3BIOcFlsJg — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) November 22, 2025



Jacobson added, “While it wasn’t our choice to leave, we did have one in how we get to say goodbye, including a chance to say thank you to the amazing producers, photographers, audio engineers, editors, makeup and hair stylists, assistants, and floor crew, and wardrobe. Everybody who is a part of each and every story we told. Without them, there is no us.”

To wrap up their final CBS Saturday Morning sign-off, Miller shared, “Bob Marley once said, ‘Beginnings are usually scary, endings are usually sad, but it is everything in between that makes it all worth living.’ That certainly goes for all the in-between that we’ve gotten here at CBS.”