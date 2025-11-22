‘CBS Saturday Morning’: Michelle Miller & Dana Jacobson Get Emotional in Last Show Amid Shake-Up

What To Know Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson delivered an emotional farewell during their final CBS Saturday Morning broadcast following their departure amid a network shake-up.

Both hosts expressed gratitude to their colleagues, production team, and viewers.

Miller emphasized the importance of storytelling and embracing change, concluding with a message about the value of the journey and the impact of their work at CBS.

CBS Saturday Morning hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson got emotional during their final goodbyes during their last show, after the network axed them amid a major shake-up.

On November 22, Miller and Jacob signed off for good during their last time leading the Saturday edition of the CBS morning broadcast. Miller began the goodbye by sharing, “After seven long years of welcoming you to the weekend, our time here is coming to a close. CBS Saturday Morning will still be here with the latest news and all the stories you expect from CBS News. We wish our colleagues the best.”

Jacobson continued, “While it wasn’t our choice to leave, we did have one in how we get to say goodbye, including a chance to say thank you to the amazing producers, photographers, audio engineers, editors, makeup and hair stylists, assistants, and floor crew, and wardrobe. Everybody who is a part of each and every story we told. Without them, there is no us.”

That’s when Jacobson started to struggle to maintain her composure. “When I came to CBS, I’d already had an amazing run at ESPN. And to get another once-in-a-lifetime job, that just doesn’t happen. But it did,” she continued, her voice almost cracking.

Miller added, “When we were named co-hosts in what was then CBS This Morning: Saturday, it was a dream come true for both of us. The cherry on the top of that ice cream sundae.”

Jacobson pointed out, “What a gift that this show was. I got to travel the globe and be a storyteller again, do what I love most — interviews, talking and learning about people, and then bringing their stories and experiences to you. …But what has made this job even more of a gift is all of you. At the airport, the gym, Celtics game, or even while I was walking Barkley, so many of you stopped me to share your love of Saturday mornings.”

With her voice shaky, she concluded, “How much you appreciated the escape and the knowledge that we’ve provided. Thank you for making me feel like what I do is something that matters — what we do matters.”

After seven and a half years as co-anchors of CBS Saturday Morning, today is @danajacobson and @CBSMMiller‘s last show. pic.twitter.com/3BIOcFlsJg — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) November 22, 2025

“I came here 22 years ago. I came to New York City, no job, no prospects, just a gritty reporter with a network of colleagues who gave me a shot,” Miller recalled. “SatMo gave us the opportunity to amplify stories that matter from all vantage points and the time to tell them fully. To our viewers, thank you for giving us the inspiration and the confidence to dig deeper. Every story I ever told has reminded me that change is not an ending; it’s an evolution. And I might add, a chance to gain a broader sense of belonging.”

To conclude their final CBS Saturday Morning sign-off, Miller shared, “Bob Marley once said, ‘Beginnings are usually scary, endings are usually sad, but it is everything in between that makes it all worth living.’ That certainly goes for all the in-between that we’ve gotten here at CBS.”