What To Know In an exclusive first look at Abbott Elementary‘s Season 5 finale, Dominic can’t seem to please Ava when it comes to preparation for Ava Fest.

Can the colleagues find common ground amid the annual event?

It’s that time of year again for Abbott Elementary to celebrate the titular school’s favorite principal, Ava Coleman (Janelle James), as the preparations for Ava Fest begin, and she’s getting a helping hand from new teacher Dominic (Luke Tennie) in an exclusive first look at the two-part Season 5 finale.

But as the clip reveals, the decorating process is experiencing a difference of opinion as Ava confronts Dominic in the clip above. “Young Dom, did you blow up these balloons?” Ava asks, and when Dominic confirms he did, she says, “Well, that was a waste of your time. These are the wrong colors. They’re supposed to be purple and pink.”

When Dominic says, “That’s my bad,” in response, he explains, “I just figured that red and white are the classic carnival colors.”

“But this is a festival,” Ava points out. “Did you get confused because Janine has the world’s biggest feet?” Ava wonders.

As the conversation continues, Ava learns that additional tasks Dominic has undertaken haven’t been completed to her preference, as he believed the festival was Abbott Fest, and not Ava Fest. The miscommunication means that Ava has quite a bit of work to undertake as she brings the highly anticipated school event together.

And this is just a taste of what’s to come in the first half of the one-hour finale presentation. As the logline for “Ava & Fest,” teases, this episode will see Ava attempt to make this year’s Ava Fest the biggest yet, but will she be able to help resolve the ongoing tensions between Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams) amid their shocking breakup?

Only time will tell as viewers tune into the second half of the finale, which is titled “Miami,” and follows the faculty to sunny Florida just in time for rumors to swirl as they attend PECSA weekend. Don’t miss it! Catch the finale episodes on ABC and get a sneak peek above.

Abbott Elementary, Season 5 Finale, Wednesday, 8/7c, ABC