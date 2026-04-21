‘Daredevil: Born Again’: How Did Jessica Jones Join Season 2?

What To Know Daredevil: Born Again made way for the reintroduction of Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones in Episode 6.

We’re breaking down how she was reincorporated into the story.

Daredevil: Born Again made way for the return of Jessica Jones in Episode 6 as Krysten Ritter reprised her role. But how did Jessica Jones reenter the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Warning: Spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Episode 6 ahead!

The superpowered detective kicked off the episode at home with her daughter, when it was raided by authorities amid her prying into Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) affairs, as previously teased off-screen earlier this season. The episode saw Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) convene with his old colleague on a rooftop as they swapped information.

She implies that Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) is responsible for the raid on her place and hints that Wilson Fisk has ties to the organization, offering Matt a better understanding of the big picture at play. Together, Matt and Jessica infiltrate the weapons stores where Fisk has been hiding the arms he’d recovered from the Northern Star sinking.

Amid the infiltration, Matt and Jessica attack Fisk’s AVTF (Anti-Vigilante Task Force), put up a decent fight, putting them back in action together, and reminding viewers of their ties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike Colter (@coltermikecolter)

This was the first time fans have seen Jessica Jones onscreen since 2019, when the third and final season of Netflix’s former Jessica Jones series dropped on streaming. Now available on Disney+, the original show centered around the character’s own exploits. The last time Jones and Murdock crossed paths was nearly 10 years ago in the single season of Marvel’s Defenders, which dropped in 2017.

While Jessica’s appearance was brief in the episode, with only a few more installments left in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, we have a good feeling she’ll be back before the finale is through.

In the meantime, Ritter’s reunion with Defenders costars Mike Colter and Finn Jones was teased by Colter on Instagram, hinting at the fun to come in Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again, which is currently filming.

Let us know what you thought of Jessica Jones’s Marvel return in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again, Season 2, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Disney+