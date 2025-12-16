HGTV’s Jasmine Roth & Husband Miss Daughter’s Major Childhood Milestone

What To Know HGTV’s Jasmine Roth and her husband, Brett, missed their 1-year-old daughter Darla’s first steps while on their first vacation without her.

Fans expressed empathy and support for Jasmine via social media.

Jasmine surprised Brett with a kid-free birthday trip to Cabo ahead of the holidays.

Jasmine Roth‘s pre-holiday getaway with her husband, Brett Roth, accidentally coincided with one of her 15-month-old daughter Darla’s major childhood moments.

“POV: You leave your baby for the first time ever and your babysitter sends you this video,” Jasmine wrote over a Monday, December 15, Instagram video of Darla taking her very first steps.

“Darla’s first steps!!!! 😭😭😭 I’m fine, everything is fine,” Jasmine added in the post’s caption. “But seriously, what are the odds that we’re away on our first mini vacation since she was born, and that’s when this happens!? This baby is 15 months old and ready to be on the move. Cutest little steps I’ve seen.”

Fans celebrated Darla’s adorable accomplishment — and empathized with Jasmine missing out on it — in the post’s comments. “Aw sorry you missed it but how wonderful the babysitter got it on video! ❤️,” one user wrote. Another added, “Aww. I always told my babysitter if she takes her first steps with you, better act like it never happened and let me believe I’m the one who saw her first. Sorry momma 😢.”

“OMG, So Cute…👏👏 Yeah Darla…” someone else shared. A different user commented, “Awwww. Jasmine, don’t be hard on yourself. Been there, done that and good thing is that your babysitter was kind enough and smart enough to video Darla’s first steps. Sooo cute!”

“So sweet to see the first steps of any baby but yours is so cute!!!!!!” a separate user gushed, while another commenter wrote, “So cute… don’t worry you will have many more steps to chase! 😆.”

Jasmine and Brett tied the knot in 2013 and became parents with the birth of their eldest daughter, Hazel, in April 2020. Their family grew last fall with the birth of Darla in September 2024.

Earlier this month, Jasmine surprised Brett with a kid-free birthday trip to Cabo. “We haven’t been on a trip just the two of us in over 1.5 years (which for us is a long time!) and just getting away felt like a win,” she wrote alongside Instagram pics of their private pickleball lesson on Sunday, December 14. “Doing something that we can’t do when we have little kids around felt weird, but also refreshing.”

Jasmine shared more photos from the couple’s trip to Mexico in an Instagram birthday tribute to Brett. “Nobody I’d rather eat stingray with!” she captioned the Monday post. “Happy birthday @brettrothofficial. 🥳🥳.”

While the couple’s kids didn’t join them on their trip, they did inspire the family’s 2025 Christmas decorations. “It’s tiiiime! 🎄I’m so excited to share my pink pony cowgirl Christmas theme 🩷,” Roth captioned a December 3 Instagram video of her colorful Christmas decor. “With two young girls, I decided to really lean into the bows, the pink, and all the shimmer this year!”