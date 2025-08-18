HGTV’s Jasmine Roth Defends Taking Her Young Kids on Vacation Abroad

Jasmine Roth isn’t letting other people’s parenting critiques get to her.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Sunday, August 17, to defend her family’s decision to travel to Paris with young children. “I’ve heard people say ‘it’s not worth it to travel with kids when they’re small because they won’t remember’ and while I think that’s one way to look at it — I respectfully disagree,” she wrote alongside a clip of family members walking through Paris Metro turnstiles.

“Yes, they won’t remember the trip, but somewhere in there every experience is shaping them,” she continued. “I believe that some of the greatest qualities we can bring into our adult lives are curiosity, resilience, and a love for exploration…and while we can certainly foster these things at home, travel feels like a crash course.”

Roth concluded her post by writing, “So yeah, on some trips (and yes there are some they will NOT be coming on because mama needs a break too 😅) you’ll see us rolling deep with the whole family and while it might not always be the easy option, we believe it’s worth it.”

Fans praised her parenting words of wisdom in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “My kids are 6 & 3. We’ve been to London & Paris. My 3 year old talks about it more than my 6 year old, but they both want to go back. Especially to London. There is so much to see! Life’s an adventure! Enjoy every minute!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Roth HGTV (@jasminerothofficial)

“I have distinct memories of a trip with my parents when I was 4 years old. They will remember significant moments of the trip. Definitely think it is worth it,” a different commenter posted, while someone else added, “50 countries and counting with our son, 5 continents. Our son is 12. Started traveling with him abroad when he was 6 mo. Keep at it! It’s worth it, who cares what people say!”

In another comment, one person noted, “Also… you’ll remember it 😍❤️ sometimes it’s for the mama, not just the babies.”

Jasmine shares her two daughters — 5-year-old Hazel and 11-month-old Darla — with her husband Brett Roth. The Help! I Wrecked My House host has shared several glimpses into her family’s vacation via Instagram, from their flight across the pond to breakdowns of their daily activities.

“The fam bam! My cousin, her husband, and their two little girls flew from Jersey to meet us in Paris,” Jasmine captioned one photo in a Saturday, August 16, Instagram carousel. “They live in Florida and we try to see each other a couple times a year at least.”

Jasmine’s “Day 1” activities included family meals, sightseeing, and some adults-only time in the city. She shared more vacation photos in her “Day 2” Instagram update on Sunday, including snaps of her kids learning how to make croissants and her family exploring more of Paris after their tour of the Louvre was canceled.

“We’re having so much fun being tourists! And we feel so lucky to be able to take this time to pause, reset, and explore,” Jasmine wrote over photos of herself and Brett posing in front of the Eiffel Tower.