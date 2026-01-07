HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Shares Health Update After Surgery & Freak Injury

What To Know Egypt Sherrod revealed that her recent social media break was due to her health.

The HGTV star shared details about her surgery and foot injury via social media.

Sherrod shared how the mindset she’s bringing in to the new year following the cancellation of her and Mike Jackson’s HGTV series, Married to Real Estate.

HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod has been sharing a health update with fans after starting the new year in recovery from recent surgery and a separate injury. “Hi family! 🖤 I owe you an update…..sorry for the silence,” Sherrod began her Tuesday, January 6, Instagram. “I had to step away from the world for the past five weeks to focus fully on healing after surgery. It’s been a scary road, but I’m still standing and still on the mend.”

She didn’t detail the reason for her mystery surgery but went on to reveal, “Now here’s the wild part… just as I finally got back on my feet last week, a literal piece of marble fell on my foot and shattered two of my toes. TWO. The devil is absolutely a liar.”

Sherrod said the “bright side” of her injury is that it “happened in 2025, the year of the snake 🐍, so I’m rebuking all of this energy for 2026, the year of the horse 🐎,” adding, “No carryover. None.”

Despite her broken toes, Sherrod said she’s up and walking without a cast or a boot. “So yes, I’m getting back on this horse and riding it all the way out,” she shared. “This season is about dreams realized, dead weight released, walls and ceilings shattered, and doors kicked wide open. I’m creating opportunities for every woman I can, even if I have to kick in those damn doors with broken toes. CLAIMED!!!!!! And so it is. ✨.”

Fans sent well-wishes to Sherrod in the post’s comments. “So sorry to hear that Egypt! Sending you BIG love and healing vibes! ❤️❤️,” one user wrote, while another added, “Feel better Egypt I miss yall show so much Married to Real Estate been watching reruns lol love you and Mike I pray you get well soon❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Glad this worked out for you and not too much damage. No kicking Egypt 😂,” someone else shared. “Yes to 2026, we got this. I miss seeing your beautiful face on HGTV. I don’t even watch it anymore. So disappointing, you have my support for your future endeavors. ❤️.”

A different user commented, “No apologies for the silence. You had a personal thing go on and not everyone needs to know everything. So happy you are on the mend and sorry to hear about your toes. Glad you are getting around. Take your time to heal. Always behind you with love and support. Sending God’s blessings for 2026 and beyond. Much love 🙏🏼💖.”

Before her health update, Sherrod shared new family photos of herself and her husband, Mike Jackson, on Instagram. “I’ve been offline, not lost. Resting in stillness, letting life breathe, and remembering that not everything meaningful needs to be shared in the moment. 🩷🩷,” she captioned the December 29 upload. “Love you and Happy Holidays.”

2025 was a year full of change for Sherrod and Jackson. Their HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, was unexpectedly canceled after four seasons. The show was one of many home renovation series that were canceled by the network last year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

The couple has continued their work renovating and designing homes, in addition to cohosting the Marriage and Money Podcast with Egypt & Mike.