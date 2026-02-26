One Chicago Crossover First Look & Details for Jesse Lee Soffer & Tracy Spiridakos Return

One Chicago Crossover 2026 'Reckoning'
One Chicago Crossover 2026 'Reckoning'

The hit franchise is going big for its three-show crossover airing March 4 — and not just with the emergency (a plane going silent midair). Chicago P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos are reprising their roles as Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton; he exited in 2022, while she left in 2024. Now, Hailey is in the FBI, and Jay is working drug interdiction for the U.S. Army.

“It was especially gratifying having them return, to see how the dynamics between them have changed and also getting to see their point of view of our unit, of Voight [Jason Beghe], of our new characters, and how much we’ve changed, too,” previews P.D. exec producer Gwen Sigan.

As for what to expect from the fan-favorite couple, who were divorced as of the last time either was onscreen, nothing (especially the promo) suggests they’ve reunited. And Sigan says, “Both of them have lived entire years off-screen.”

Like with past crossovers, Med and Fire swap timeslots, so the action kicks off on the latter at 8/7c before concluding on P.D. While it begins with the plane emergency, that’s just the beginning. In the aftermath, the first responders realize there’s something else going on, leading to a bigger, deadlier mystery that could put many in jeopardy.

“We’ve never attacked anything as big as this plane incident before. The action is epic in scope, and yet at the same time, it’s the most character-driven crossover we’ve ever done, really tapping deep into the history of the main characters of the One Chicago world with the central mystery,” says Fire exec producer Andrea Newman.

Fire leads right into Med, with the former ending “with some people facing a sudden and unexpected health crisis that brings them to Gaffney in the second hour… including an expectant mother,” Med executive producer Allen MacDonald teases.

Then, in the third hour, “PD is against a ticking clock, knowing that if we don’t solve this case, and solve it fast, lives will be lost,” warns Sigan.

Does that mean our main team is in peril? Newman cautions viewers to stay vigilant: “These are front-liners, so absolutely, they are in danger from the jump.”

Scroll down to check out photos from all three episodes, then let us know in the comments section what you’re hoping to see in this year’s crossover.

One Chicago Crossover, Wednesday, March 4, 8/7c, NBC

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez, Leroy Williams III as Ballard — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Chicago Fire "Reckoning, Part 1"

Truck 81 gets a look at the incident

Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Welcome back, Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos)!

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Cruz (Joe Miñoso) is ready to get them access to the plane

Christian Stolte as Randall
Peter Gordon/NBC

It’s good to see Mouch (Christian Stolte) back working alongside 51

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Severide (Taylor Kinney), Upton, and Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) take a look at the plane

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Lieutenant Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) looks after a victim

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami, Jocelyn Hudon as Lyla Novak — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Peter Gordon/NBC

Violet (Hanako Greensmith) and Novak (Jocelyn Novak) ready themselves to triage

Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Fire'
Severide gets to work

Severide gets to work

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Tracey Bonner as Pamela — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med "Reckoning, Part 2"

You know it’s a big emergency when Charles (Oliver Platt) is in the middle of things

Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Ripley (Luke Mitchell) is ready to jump in

Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

51 awaiting news about one of their own?

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
This is familiar…

This is familiar…

Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Burgess (Marina Squerciati) is back on Med

Dermot Mulroney as Dom Pascal, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Pascal, Severide, and Kidd go over what they know so far

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
What happened to Upton??

What happened to Upton??

Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
Ouch!

Ouch!

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Sarah Ramos as Dr. Caitlin Lenox — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Welcome back, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer)! And he looks worried…

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago Med'
George Burns Jr/NBC

Upstead working a case together again? Love it!

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, LaRoyce Hawkins as Officer Kevin Atwater — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago P.D. "Reckoning, Part 3"

It’s good to see Halstead and Upton alongside Intelligence again

John Marshall Jones as Agent Nathan Conway, Jason Beghe as Hank Voight — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Voight (Jason Beghe) works alongside FBI Agent Nathan Conway (John Marshall Jones)

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Is Halstead keeping an eye out for someone?

Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Upton's going in

Upton’s going in

Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Dante Torres, Arienne Mandi as Eva Imani, Marina Squerciati as Officer Kim Burgess — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Welcome to crossovers, Imani (Arienne Mandi)

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Dermot Mulroney as Chief Dom Pascal — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
The bosses meet

The bosses meet

Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Lori Allen/NBC

Charles and Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) look solemn

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Brandon Larracuente as Sal Vasquez — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Uh-oh? Or good news?

Uh-oh? Or good news?

Jason Beghe as Hank Voight, Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead, Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton — One Chicago Crossover 2026, 'Chicago P.D.'
Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

The changes to these dynamics should be interesting

