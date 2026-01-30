HGTV Fans Flip Out Over Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson’s Exciting Career News

What To Know Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson shared exciting news about their company, Indigo Road Realty & Design.

The couple have remained booked and busy since HGTV canceled their series, Married to Real Estate, last year.

Earlier this month, Sherrod teased that she and Jackson have a new TV project in the works.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson haven’t let HGTV’s cancellation of Married to Real Estate stop them from building their real estate empire.

“You can underestimate us….. we actually prefer it that way,” Sherrod captioned Instagram pics of herself, Jackson, their friends, and colleagues at a recent event for the couple’s company, Indigo Road Realty & Design. “Just don’t underestimate what GOD can do for those who are faithful and do the work!”

Sherrod’s post featured a clip from the event, in which she shared some major news about Indigo Road Realty & Design’s future. “So, in two years, we’ve made an empire here in Atlanta. We’ve definitely built a family,” she said before announcing, “We are expanding to Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Orlando, Florida.”

Fans congratulated Sherrod and Jackson on the big news in the post’s comments. “Congratulations 🎉This is incredible ❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Congratulations!! I still miss seeing you guys on TV! 🙌.”

“What I wouldn’t do to have you decorating my new condo 🙌❤️The absolute best!!” someone else gushed. A different commenter wrote, “Please expand to the Midwest. ❤️Congratulations! I look forward to watching you guys on TV again!” A separate person exclaimed, “🔥🔥 Whoo! Let’s Goooo! Congratulations!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

“You guys are a great example of how hard work pays off and a great example of love 💕,” another person wrote, while another added, “Congrats! 🥳 I hope and pray you and your husband (and team) can work on my home one day in Houston!”

Indigo Road Realty & Design celebrated the news in an Instagram post of their own. “We are expanding!!!” they captioned footage from the company event. “If you are an agent looking for coaching, community, cutting edge technology, and a reputation of excellence, come join our team in your city.”

Sherrod surprised HGTV fans in June 2025 by announcing that Married to Real Estate had been canceled after four seasons. The series was one of several home renovation shows axed by the network last year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Sherrod and Jackson have remained booked and busy thanks to their work through Indigo Road Realty & Design and their Marriage and Money podcast.

Earlier this month, Sherrod teased that she and Jackson may have a new TV project in the works. “I miss seeing yall on TV Bad! But you look absolutely Gorgeous 🔥❤️,” one person commented underneath Sherrod’s January 17 Instagram post. She replied to the comment, writing, “Thank you and we’ll be back soon.”

Sherrod previously revealed in an October 2025 interview with People that she owns the Married to Real Estate trademark. “For us, being able to do Married to Real Estate was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don’t wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we’re on TV,” she told the outlet. “We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what’s happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV.”