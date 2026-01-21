Egypt Sherrod Teases TV Return After ‘Married to Real Estate’ Cancellation

What To Know Egypt Sherrod hinted via social media that she and her husband Mike Jackson will return to TV soon.

HGTV canceled the couple’s series, Married to Real Estate, after four seasons last year.

Sherrod previously opened up about how the pair’s next TV project will be different from their former series.

It’s been nearly seven months since HGTV canceled Married to Real Estate, but fans may not have to wait too much longer to see Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson back on the small screen.

Sherrod hinted at her and her husband’s TV future via Instagram on Saturday, January 17, after sharing a video of herself getting glammed up for an event. “There is something about a good make up beat that makes you feel super confident like you can conquer the world. 💋💋,” she wrote. “There is also something about a good hubby thats not afraid to pick up a vacuum cleaner 🤣.”

Sherrod praised her makeup artist’s skills in the clip, asking her, “What is on your brush that makes me look 30?” While Sherrod continued to show off her makeup look to the camera, she poked fun at Jackson vacuuming in the background.

“There’s my vacuum man. He’s addicted to vacuuming. I don’t care what time of day it is, Mike’s walking around with a vacuum,” she joked. “And I said, ‘Mike, why don’t you just get the little robot vac?’ [He said,] ‘It’s not the same.'”

Fans flooded the post’s comments with compliments about Sherrod’s makeup look. “Gorgeous 🤩 Keep slaying, Sis,” one person wrote, while another added, “Momma is stunning!!!! Okay now 🙌🏽.” Someone else shared, “You look AMAZING ❣️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾.”

In addition to commenting on her glam, many fans expressed their desire to see Sherrod back on TV. “It should be ILLEGAL to be that GORGEOUS 🔥🔥🔥. The whole family is just pretty. Miss u guys on HGTV,” one person posted. A different commenter stated, “Looking fabulous Egypt! Miss seeing y’all!! I barely fool with HGTV now. I’m still upset at what they did to y’all.”

Another person shared, “I miss seeing yall on TV Bad! But you look absolutely Gorgeous 🔥❤️.” Sherrod replied to the comment, revealing that she has a new TV project in the works. “Thank you and we’ll be back soon,” she stated.

Sherrod’s response sent fans into a frenzy. “Details 🙌🏾🙏🏾,” one person begged. Another said, “Mannnn don’t tease me like tht I’m crying.” Someone else demanded, “Soon, say more❣️❣️❣️.”

Back in June 2025, Sherrod revealed via Instagram that she and Jackson had learned that HGTV canceled Married to Real Estate after four seasons upon returning home from a family vacation. “Not all setbacks are what they seem,” she wrote at the time. “Some blessings show up in disguise. We’ve been here before. We’ll keep counting those blessings—and keep moving. Stay tuned.”

In an October 2025 interview with People, Sherrod noted that her and Jackson’s next TV project would differ from their HGTV series. She also revealed that she owns the trademark to the Married to Real Estate name.

“For us, being able to do Married to Real Estate was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don’t wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we’re on TV,” she explained. “We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what’s happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV.”