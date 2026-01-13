What To Know Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson celebrated their daughter Kendall’s 14th birthday by sharing rare photos via social media.

Fans flooded the couple’s tributes to Kendall with birthday wishes of their own.

The couple have enjoyed quality time with their kids following the cancellation of their HGTV series, Married to Real Estate.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are starting the new year by celebrating their daughter Kendall’s 14th birthday.

The couple each shared rare photos of their middle child in honor of her big day on Monday, January 12. “Guess who turns 14 today? Fourteen years ago, this precious baby girl came into my life and quietly, completely changed everything,” Sherrod captioned her Instagram tribute. “My perspective shifted, my purpose became clear, and love took on a meaning I never knew existed. I truly believe my womanhood began the moment I met her, the day I understood what it meant to love someone more than myself, to sacrifice without hesitation, and to live for something greater.”

Sherrod continued, “She is my why, in every sense of the word. Mommy loves you beyond words, Kendall Bear. Always and forever. 🩷🩷.”

Jackson, for his part, shared a video montage of pics and clips of Kendall from over the years, including sweet videos of her busting a move with her younger sister, Harper, and singing with Jackson.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR KENDALL BEAR 14!🥹 My baby Today is your birthday. Today is your day happy birthday. God made a way on your birthday. Let’s sing and rejoice on your birthday. My baby Today is your birthday,” he captioned his Instagram post on Monday. “Have fun and enjoy your birthday. Today is the day that we celebrate. Today is the day that you elevate. Yes Today is your day happy birthday. God made a way on your birthday. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday my baby. Happy birthday to you.”

Fans sent Kendall their own birthday wishes in the comments of Sherrod and Jackson’s posts. “Happy Birthday! 🥳🎂🥳🎂 Can NOT believe she’s 14!” one person wrote underneath Sherrod’s upload, while another added, “Happy Birthday Kendall! Not only a beautiful young lady, but also sweet as a peach! Hope you have an amazing day!🎉🎉🎂🎂.”

“There is no way Kendall can be 14!!!!! happy birthday pretty girl❤️❤️❤️,” someone wrote underneath Jackson’s post. A different user commented, “Happy Happy Birthday 🎈🎂🎉🍭🎁 beautiful young lady 🥳.”

Kendall is the eldest of Sherrod’s two children with Jackson, including their daughter Harper, born in 2019. Sherrod is also the stepmother of Jackson’s daughter Simone, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.

Back in November, Sherrod showed off her and Kendall’s likeness in another rare Instagram pic of her kid. “My beautiful baby Kendall is growing up, and sometimes I wish I could freeze time, just long enough to soak in those sweet moments again. Do you ever feel that way?” she wrote. “I know she has to spread her wings, but part of me just wants to hold her in her tiny onesie and breathe in that baby smell one more time.”

She added, “Motherhood is a tender dance between holding on and letting go, and my heart feels every step. 💕✨.”

Sherrod and Jackson have been enjoying quality time with their kids following the cancellation of their HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, last summer. “I’ve been offline, not lost. Resting in stillness, letting life breathe, and remembering that not everything meaningful needs to be shared in the moment. 🩷🩷,” Sherrod captioned a December 29 Instagram post featuring photos of her family during the holiday season. “Love you and Happy Holidays.”