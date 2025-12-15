How Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Will Kick Off 2026 After HGTV Cancellation

What To Know After the cancellation of their HGTV show Married to Real Estate, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will join a cruise.

Sailing from Tampa to Cozumel, the cruise will feature a lineup of musical artists, influential speakers, and other celebrities.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson will kick off the new year by hitting the high seas.

Sherrod announced via Instagram on Sunday, December 14, that she and Jackson are among many famous faces fans can see on the Rise and Rhythm Cruise earlier next year. “Everyyyyyybody is going!” she captioned the post. “Your ‘holiday gift’ and ‘Valentine’s Day; problem is solved. Come join Mike and I and friends on the @riseandrhythmcruise.”

She added, “Gloomy February is urging you to book with less than 2 months to go, choose the Caribbean sun, and the party that comes with it.”

The inaugural Rise and Rhythm Cruise will take place February 1-5 and travel from Tampa, Florida, to Cozumel, Mexico. The four-night trip, which takes place on the Norwegian Jewel, will “[bring] together a stellar lineup of musical artists and influential speakers for an unforgettable experience,” per the cruise’s website.

In addition to Sherrod and Jackson, other celebrity speakers and performers include Kirk Franklin, David and Tamela Mann, Tye Tribbett, Lalah Hathaway, Kierra Sheard, Leela James, Chance and Tabitha Brown, Kindred the Family Soul, Dr. Jay Barnett, Willie Moore Jr., Jonathan McReynolds, and Akintunde.

In a video shared via the cruise’s Instagram page, Jackson teased that he will show off his DJ-ing skills during the trip. “You better tell your friends to tell their friends to get they tickets ’cause them cabins are selling out,” he told fans.” Sherrod, for her part, added, “This is like a whole date week! We’re gonna see you there!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

Fans shared their excitement in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Booked and excited.” Another person wrote, “Let’s gooo 🔥🔥🔥.”

The Rise and Rhythm Cruise is one of several projects the couple has taken on since HGTV canceled their series, Married to Real Estate, after four seasons in June. The series is one of several HGTV home renovation shows that were canceled this year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

In addition to receiving many post-cancellation awards and accolades, the couple began launching new episodes of their Marriage and Money podcast earlier this month. “Mike and I are about to sit down and do something that we have never done; get up close, personal, intimate, and answer all the off-limits questions,” Sherrod teased of upcoming episodes in a December 4 Instagram video.

In an October interview with People, the couple teased that their career post-Married to Real Estate may not include a return to TV. “For us, being able to do Married to Real Estate was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don’t wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we’re on TV,” Sherrod told the outlet, adding, “We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what’s happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV.”