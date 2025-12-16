What To Know The winner of Season 28 of The Voice was named during the live December 16 finale.

Viewers voted for their favorite performances from the Top 6 to determine the winner.

The placements for the other finalists was also revealed in the episode.

Another season of The Voice has come to an end. Season 28 reached its epic conclusion during a live finale on Tuesday, December 16, during which the winner was revealed.

After a night jam-packed with performances from Season 28 contestants, as well as guests including Zac Brown, Noah Cyrus, Sofronio Vasquez, and many more, Carson Daly read the results for the six finalists (listed here in no particular order): DEK of Hearts (Team Niall Horan), Aiden Ross (Team Niall), Max Chambers (Team Michael Bublé), Jazz McKenzie (Team Bublé), Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba McEntire), and Ralph Edwards (Tean Snoop Dogg).

First, Daly announced the finalist in sixth place, Jazz McKenzie, followed by Max Chambers in fifth place, then Aubrey Nicole in fourth, and DEK of Hearts in third. And finally, the winner is … Aiden Ross! That means Horan has a three for three undefeated record as a coach.

The six finalists were chosen through a combination of coaches’ decisions and viewer votes. Each coach chose one artist to make the Finals, and then the final two spots were determined by who received the most votes after each night of the Playoffs. The coaches’ selections were Jazz, Aiden, Ralph, and Aubrey. Then, America voted through Max from Night 1 of the Playoffs and DEK of Hearts from Night 2.

When it came to the Finals, the decision was fully in viewers’ hands for the first time. Fans got to vote for their favorite artist after Part 1 of the finale, and the singer who received the majority of the votes took home the victory.

Now, it’s time to look ahead to Season 29, which will feature Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend returning as coaches. The season will be themed Battle of the Champions, as all three coaches have previously won the show and will now be going head-to-head to see who can take home another victory.

The Voice, Season 29 Premiere, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, NBC