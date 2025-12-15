‘Matlock’ Fans Worry About Sarah After Shocking Olympia Scene

What To Know In the Season 2 midseason finale of Matlock, Sarah confesses a secret to Olympia, leading Olympia to immediately remove her from the legal team due to a breach of trust.

Fans are concerned about Sarah’s future at the firm, expressing surprise at Olympia’s swift reaction.

The show’s upcoming episodes will address the fallout from Sarah’s removal, Billy’s exit, and the ongoing Wellbrexa investigation, with executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman confirming the Wellbrexa storyline will conclude by season’s end.

Matlock fans are curious about where Sarah’s (Leah Lewis) plot is headed after a shocking scene with Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) in the Season 2 midseason finale, which aired on Thursday, December 11, on CBS.

It was a revelatory installment that put Julian (Jason Ritter) in the driver’s seat of the flashback plot twists at the end of the episode. Moments before this, Sarah confessed to Olympia that two months before, Senior (Beau Bridges) pressured her into spying on Julian. Olympia hardly blinked before she kicked Sarah off her legal team, leaving her fate at Jacobson Moore up in the air as a merger looms at the law firm. With Senior in a coma after suffering a stroke, everyone’s in uncharted territory, making trust the most important currency.

Sarah came clean after a rare courtroom loss inspired her to speak the truth. She told Olympia that she took photos of Julian’s datebook at Senior’s instruction, helping him spy on his son, who’s Olympia’s ex-husband and father of her children. Sarah said it was important to use her voice in response to wrongdoing, but the confession didn’t impress Olympia. She removed her from her team immediately and with apparent ease because, as she said, “Trust is important, and you lost mine.” Olympia’s been struggling to reconcile with Matty’s (Kathy Bates) lies all season. It’s a burden she has to keep carrying because her family’s well-being is so closely tied to whatever happens with the Wellbrexa investigation. Her tolerance for more broken trust is likely out the window at this point.

Fans on Reddit are worried for Sarah’s future.

“I’m going to go insane LEAVE SARAH ALLONEEEE,” one viewer wrote on a discussion board for Season 2 Episode 8, “Call It a Christmas Gift.”

“I was surprised by Olympia’s reaction,” a reply says. “She could’ve used Sarah. Senior trusts her.”

Another remarked on the disorienting pace of the scene: “I was mostly confused at how short that scene was. [I don’t know] if it would have helped Sarah’s case, but Olympia really didn’t ask for any more details, any context for what she did or why? And I get that it was a breach of trust, but to have no sympathy for the position Sarah was in, doing stuff for Senior, the boss of the whole firm? Especially when she has her own epiphany about needing to [do] the right thing immediately after.”

“Same here, I didn’t see that coming, now she’s alone at the firm,” another reply says.

“It did feel rushed,” another fan commented. “I felt at least like Olympia would have tried to get everything she could out of Sarah she could about it. And yeah, maybe having a little more sympathy when it’s the managing partner asking you to do some covert sh*t. I also found myself thinking of Mad Men‘s season 1 climax when Pete tries to reveal Don’s secret to Bert, and it goes over with a fizzle. ‘Fire him if you want. But one never knows how loyalty is born.'”

The comment continued: “I think if Olympia had thought it through and kept Sarah on, between the gratitude and fear, Sarah’s never going to break her trust again. Olympia might even be able to rely on her to get dirt around the firm as needed. She was a bit hasty and not seeing the big picture. (Although now I wonder if it’s mostly meant to contrast the matter of trust with the Julian scenes at the end.)”

Another fan questioned if this scene felt fast because it was originally meant for David Del Rio‘s Billy, who had hints of a developing storyline with Julian before the actor was fired in October after an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving Lewis. Del Rio denies the allegations.

“Maybe David Del Rio was originally in the scene but was edited out. Just a thought,” one fan shared.

“I admit I wondered if they had reshot the scenes about betraying Julian and substituted Sarah for Billy,” a reply said. “They were leading up to a [Julian]/Billy some kind of friendship when it looked like Billy was moving into the same building as [Julian]. The writers said they had a big storyline planned for Billy, but would Claudia marry him was not a story that caught me at all. Now the story does fit with Sarah’s ambition as a motive, and I have no idea what Billy’s motive might have been, so it probably was Sarah all along.”

Matlock returns in February with the second half of Season 2. Executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman confirmed that the Wellbrexa storyline will conclude by the time Season 2 ends, so Julian discovering Matty and Olympia’s secret investigation is the next stepping stone to that resolution. But with Olympia’s team splintered with Sarah’s removal and Billy’s exit, plus impeding conflict with her ex and Senior in a life-threatening health emergency, things are even more complicated than when the season began.

Matlock, Returns Thursday, February 26, 9/8c, CBS