‘Matlock’ Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The new seasons of Matlock and Elsbeth each have special two-episode premieres that kicked off on Sunday, October 12, on CBS. They also both return to their regular air dates and times on Thursday, October 16.

The Matlock Season 2 premiere revealed the identity of Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) father, as promised by showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman after Season 1 came to a close in April. It also set up a tense rivalry between Matty (Kathy Bates) and Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), who are now on opposite sides of the Wellbrexa scandal, as Olympia is trying to protect her ex-husband and father of her children, Julian (Jason Ritter). She wants to pin the hidden study on Julian’s father, Senior (Beau Bridges), who ordered his son to hide the evidence of the addictive quality of opioids. Matty stole the Wellbrexa study from Olympia’s at-home safe and contacted a New York Times reporter to share her evidence of corruption at Jacobson Moore. (Read our Matlock premiere recap here.)

Matty and Olympia are trying to maintain their friendship while navigating what’s just in this complicated secret investigation. What happens in the upcoming episodes? And when will they air?

When do new episodes of Matlock air?

Matlock Season 2 Episode 2, “Another Matlock,” airs on Thursday, October 16, at 9/8c. The logline says, “While the team is tasked with protecting a witness, Matty and Olympia square off over the Wellbrexa document. Also, Matty and Edwin contemplate whether or not to help Alfie’s father.”

“Tomorrow Is Tomorrow” is after that. Matlock Season 2 Episode 3 airs on Thursday, October 23, at 8/7c. It guest stars Yvette Nicole Brown as Nadine. The logline tells us, “Matty and Olympia find out that the executive committee has flown in after learning of a security breach at the firm. Also, the team takes on a case involving competing hot chicken restaurants.”

The title and logline for Matlock Season 2 Episode 4 aren’t available yet, but it will air on Thursday, October 30, at 8/7c, per CBS’s schedule.

Coming up this season are Justina Machado‘s debut as Eva, Senior’s fourth ex-wife, and the return of recurring guest star Yael Grobglas as Shae. Eva is formidable, smart, ambitious, and Senior’s 4th ex-wife. The one who made him swear off marriage. Eva runs Jacobson Moore’s Miami office, and she arrives in New York for an emergency meeting… which she uses to her advantage.

Matlock, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS