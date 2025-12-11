What To Know Fans of The Voice are debating whether or not groups should be allowed in the competition.

Many feel that being able to harmonize in a group is an unfair advantage on the show.

Season 28 featured the group DEK of Hearts, a trio who will find out if they made the Finals on December 15.

Over the course of 27 seasons of The Voice, only one group has won the show: Girl Named Tom in Season 21. Most of the contestants who audition for The Voice are individuals, but there are usually one or two duo/groups every season.

Season 28 featured the trio DEK of Hearts on Niall Horan‘s team. They made it all the way to the Playoffs and have a shot at being one of the six finalists if they earn the majority of America’s votes from the December 8 episode. DEK of Hearts is up against six other acts for one of the final two finale spots. Their fate will be revealed during the live December 15 episode.

Considering DEK of Hearts has already proven to have America’s support by winning the fan-voted Mic Drop, the odds are looking pretty good that they’ll be voted through. This has led to some discourse online among fans, though, with many arguing that being able to compete on the show as a group isn’t fair.

A Reddit thread dedicated to the topic sparked a debate about whether groups should be allowed on the show. Many fans in the thread pointed out that this has been an argument they’ve been having for years now.

“It’s called “The Voice,” not “The Voices.” There is an unfair advantage being able to harmonize,” one Reddit user wrote. “Dek singers wouldn’t have gone this far if they were all there as a solo singer.” Another person agreed, adding, “It is the voice and not the voices, and it’s an unfair advantage, and usually they only move forward because they can harmonize rather than hold their own as solo artists. and the show didn’t always have groups so it was a change some people didn’t favor once it did appear.”

Someone else argued, “it’s unfair to the other singers who have to sing by themselves,” and another user wrote, ” a trio that can do three part harmony has an advantage over a single singer. It was a stupid decision to ever allow a group.”

One fan who was also against the inclusion of groups offered a suggestion: “Why don’t they do a “spin-off” and call it “The Voices” And allow duets, trios, quartets, bands, choirs. That would be different and more fair, logical and reasonable than what they are doing now.”

However, some fired back at the critiques. “At the end of the day it’s just a name, it’s not that deep. If the competition wants to allow groups (which it always does), then I don’t see why it’s fair on the groups to constantly complain about rules that they didn’t make,” someone said. Another added, “Ever since GNT’s season people have convinced themselves that groups have an unfair advantage even though they objectively do not.”

We want to hear from you: Should groups be allowed on The Voice? Let us know by voting in the poll below and share your thoughts in the comments section!

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Part 1, Monday, December 15, 9/8c, NBC

The Voice, Season 28 Finale, Part 2, Tuesday, December 16, 9/8c, NBC