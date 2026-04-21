‘FBI’ Is About to Lose a Team Member — For How Long?

What To Know In the May 11 episode of FBI, OA (Zeeko Zaki) is temporarily reassigned.

Get details on what’s going on and who he’ll be working with.

Uh-oh, OA’s (Zeeko Zaki) about to be in trouble with the bureau! CBS released information about an upcoming FBI episode, and it reveals that he’s not going to be with the team for it.

In the Monday, May 11, episode, titled “Long Shot,” the network teases, “Following the assassination of a major corporate executive, the team races to find leaders of a dormant terrorist organization that has reemerged. Meanwhile, OA is temporarily reassigned after refusing to follow orders but is paired up with a familiar face.”

That “familiar face,” as revealed in the photos like the one above, is Pardis Saremi‘s Agent Zara Ushruf. The two met in Episode 17 during a case and ended it by going to dinner. So, at least he’ll be with someone he knows and trusts. We’ll have to wait and see if it goes anywhere, but this upcoming episode, the 21st (and penultimate) of the season, should give them more time to get to know each other and we already know the series is returning for a ninth season, so Saremi could easily return again then.

There is the question of what leads OA to being reassigned. In the episode before this one, titled “Roleplay” and airing on May 4, the description doesn’t hold any hints: “When a big city donor is murdered inside her apartment, the team tracks down the young killer who leads them into a crypto scam he’s been running with one of his victims, looking to seek revenge on his family.”

Photos aren’t yet out for that episode either, so we can’t look for clues there. But we know we’re meeting the new Assistant Director in Charge, played by Curtiss Cook in the episode before that, airing on April 27, so he could always be involved in getting OA temporarily reassigned.

And whatever it is that leads to this reassignment, something tells us he’ll be back with the team for the finale — at least we hope!

What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments section below.

FBI, Mondays, 9/8c, CBS