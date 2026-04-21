What To Know Kyndal Inskeep was one of two contestants eliminated on American Idol’s Disney Night.

Carrie Underwood told TV Insider that she was not expecting Kyndal to be sent home ahead of the Top 7.

Luke Bryan agreed that the elimination was a bit of a “head-scratcher.”

Kyndal Inskeep had become a sentimental favorite in recent weeks of American Idol, advancing through the competition even when she didn’t have her best performances. However, her journey came to an end during the April 20 episode when she and fellow Top 9 finalist Lucas Leon were eliminated from the competition.

It was Disney Night, and Kyndal performed “Butterfly Fly Away” from Hannah Montana: The Movie, while Leon sang “Life Is a Highway” from Cars. TV Insider was among a small group of reporters who chatted with judge Carrie Underwood about Kyndal being ousted after the show.

“She wasn’t even on my radar to be eliminated at all,” Underwood admitted. “But if you’ve ever watched Idol, this is about the time when we kind of have a shocker. It just happens for whatever reason. Every season kind of has that ‘what?’ moment right around now.”

It likely was not lost on Kyndal and Lucas that guest judge, and former American Idol contender, Jennifer Hudson, did not win when she competed in Season 3 of the singing competition series. Losing didn’t matter, though, as she has gone on to become an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony) winner.

Of course, winning American Idol can be a great thing, as evidenced by Season 4 champion Underwood. But the country star knows that being crowned the winner isn’t the only way to become a success.

“American Idol is an incredible platform,” she said. “It’s an incredible way to get yourself exposed to the world. This is a jumping off point. I won and I’m doing this now. Jennifer didn’t and she’s doing this now. Your destiny is your destiny.”

Anyone who’s made it this far in the competition is already a winner, Underwood confirmed. “So many people look at winning as the end all and be all, but there are countless numbers of former hopefuls that get to make a living making music,” Underwood explained. “You know what I mean? And that‘s the dream. Even if they’re not No. 1 on Billboard selling bazillions of records. They’re living their dream because they get to make a living making music.”

Underwood wasn’t the only judge who was surprised by the eliminations on Disney Night. “I can’t answer why Kyndal’s still not here,” mused Luke Bryan. “Historically, voters will give leniency when someone’s sick, but for some reason, that’s the route they took. I think she’s extremely talented and a beautiful songwriter. She’s got her own little artistic lane. So, I was surprised, definitely.”

He continued, “Every week, there’s going to be head-scratcher. Everybody forgets that it’s tough to get all the way to being the winner. And, you know, Luke [Lucas Leon], I was a little surprised by that one. But what a great learning experience. And, you know, it’s like Jennifer said tonight that this is a great starting platform and [for the people who leave], their journey is in their hands.”

American Idol, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC