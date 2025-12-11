‘Chicago P.D.’: Patrick John Flueger Back on Set After Leave of Absence

What To Know Patrick John Flueger has returned to the Chicago P.D. set after a leave of absence, as seen in cast member Marina Squerciati’s recent social media posts celebrating his birthday.

The NBC drama will return with its midseason premiere on January 7, 2026, after leaving off with a couple cliffhangers.

Here’s some good news for Chicago P.D. fans: Ruzek should be back on our screens soon. Patrick John Flueger has been spotted on set.

Marina Squerciati shared a video on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, December 10, of the cast celebrating Flueger’s birthday. “Happy birthday to my best friend,” she wrote over the video, which shows Flueger with a wide grin and also includes their costar LaRoyce Hawkins cheering. Stevie Wonder‘s “Happy Birthday” plays over it, and “Happy Birthday Paddy” is written on the cake. See screenshots below.

This look at Flueger on set comes after he took a leave of absence, the reason for which has not been shared. That was announced near the end of October. It’s not the first look of him with any of his P.D. costars in recent weeks, either. Squerciati also shared a photo that included him from the Lyric Opera on November 23. “A beautiful night at the Lyric Opera with my beautiful friends,” she wrote in the caption.

Flueger was last seen onscreen as Ruzek in the October 29 episode. His onscreen absence has yet to be explained; with him back on set, it’s very possible in-show will just make it seem like cases are falling on his days off until he’s back.

Chicago P.D. aired its fall finale on November 12 and returns with its midseason premiere on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at 10/9c. The NBC drama left off with quite the cliffhanger, as Voight (Jason Beghe) and Imani’s (Arienne Mandi) investigation into suspected serial killer Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman) led to the newest member of Intelligence breaking into the Bell home. She was worried about Bell’s granddaughter, and the episode ended with the young girl missing. Plus, Voight’s being blackmailed, seemingly by IA Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) to resign. We’ll have to wait to see how the series resolves those storylines when it returns.

What are you hoping to see in the rest of the season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Midseason Return, Wednesday, January 7, 2026, 10/9c, NBC