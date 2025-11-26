The bad news: All three One Chicago shows left off with major cliffhangers, involving characters’ fates in question as well as jobs on the line, potential romances, and much more. The good news is that all Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. are all back relatively early in the new year.

The One Chicago lineup returns on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with new episodes, and each show has quite a few burning questions to answer. Will any of them lose a main character?

All three ended with one in danger, whether from their own making or unknowingly having walked into a situation. There has also been a mystery set up about one of the doctors, a blackmail situation for one of the members of Intelligence, and a question regarding when we’ll see a main cast member again. Plus, there is, of course, the question of a crossover between the three shows.

Below, we take a look at the 11 burning questions we have over this hiatus. Let us know yours in the comments section.