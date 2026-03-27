What To Know NBC has renewed Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med for the 2026-2027 season.

Six other NBC scripted shows are awaiting renewal decisions.

This news isn’t surprising because the One Chicago franchise has been extremely popular for NBC for over a decade now: NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for its 15th season, Chicago P.D. for its 14th, and Chicago Med for its 12th. They will all air in the 2026-2027 season. While the network hasn’t set its schedule yet, we have a feeling they’ll remain on Wednesday nights.

After all, when the three shows crossed over on March 4 for a major event, which also brought back P.D.‘s Jesse Lee Soffer and Tracy Spiridakos, each of the three shows hit their season highs in total viewers. (Med and Fire also swapped time slots for the night, as they usually do for the three-show events.) In general, the three shows are topping the ratings and average viewership when compared to the rest of the network’s scripted lineup.

The three One Chicago shows join the previously renewed Happy’s Place (Season 3) and St. Denis Medical (Season 3).

This leaves six NBC shows whose fates have yet to be decided: long-running dramas Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU, newer dramas The Hunting Party and Brilliant Minds, and comedies The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins and Stumble.

Based on the ratings compared to the rest of NBC’s scripted series, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins are looking the best when it comes to renewal chances. The first two have also been on long enough that it feels like they’d get farewell season runs.

Meanwhile, The Hunting Party, Brilliant Minds, and Stumble‘s chances aren’t looking promising. That’s especially true with Brilliant Minds‘ return, following the Olympics, delayed until May for the final six episodes of Season 2.

What would you like to see in the rest of the current seasons and next seasons of all three One Chicago shows? What about for a crossover next season? Let us know in the comments section below.