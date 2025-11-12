What To Know Voight and the Intelligence unit intensify their investigation into Raymond Bell in the Chicago P.D. fall finale.

Imani goes rogue after receiving a distress call from Julie.

Voight receives a threatening message exposing his past — and the person behind it is someone surprising.

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 7 “Impulse Control.”]

Voight (Jason Beghe) is determined to prove that Raymond Bell (Barry Del Sherman) is exactly who he thinks he is — responsible for, as Intelligence estimates with some digging, at least 12 murders — but during the course of the Chicago P.D. fall finale investigation, one of the unit’s own ends up in some serious danger.

Voight and Imani (Arienne Mandi) have been keeping an eye on any crimes near the Bell house, and what is called in as a burglary ends up being a young man who has been brutally beaten, including his hand crushed, just like Raymond’s son’s victims, seeking help. Voight immediately goes to question Raymond as a potential witness to an assault in his neighborhood, and Raymond insists he didn’t see anything. When Voight asks to speak to his granddaughter, Julie (Julianna Layne), she looks to Raymond before saying she didn’t either.

The victim, Michael, was in and out of the system for solicitation and drug possession, and his last call was from someone who appears to be his pimp. But when Intelligence goes to see him, they learn that Michael left out the back, and Voight finds his belongings in the alley. A neighbor says he saw a silver sedan taking off. Raymond Bell drives a car matching that description.

It seems they may catch a break with a report of a man, Aaron, who worked as Raymond’s gardener and went to the hospital with a crushed hand he claimed was a work accident; he’s been in and out of psychiatric care since he was a child. After they manage to track him down, he reveals that he lost two fingers because Raymond thought he stole mulch. Laws don’t mean anything to the family, Aaron says. He also speaks of “ghosts” in the house, of people entering but not leaving, including a nurse he saw carried in at 4 a.m. Raymond has a wine cellar in the basement, but Aaron never saw a single bottle of wine. Since he won’t go on record, none of it is usable, but they do have something to look into: that nurse.

Then, Julie is admitted to the hospital, having supposedly fallen out of the tree in her yard, but she and Raymond eerily use the same wording at the same time to describe the incident to Imani and Voight, respectively. Raymond insists to the sergeant that he hasn’t hurt his granddaughter. Meanwhile, Imani tries to use the opportunity to talk to Julie about the basement, and Julie says Michael wasn’t there, but Aurelia is. She’s a ghost, Julie says.

Aurelia, it turns out, is a nurse who went missing three years ago. And that’s when Intelligence uncovers the other potential victims. But they don’t have enough for a warrant, nor can they make a move even after Julie texts Imani emojis, including a monkey covering its eyes, a ghost, a key, and a flashlight. She thinks it’s a cry for help, but Voight knows that no judge would agree.

And so Voight comes up with a plan: Make Raymond come in willingly by telling him there’s new information. He’ll want to prove he can outsmart them. And with that, every member of the unit goes up against him in the interrogation room, and he doesn’t give anything — until he admits that he visited a park (and knows details about it) connected to the investigation after insisting he’d never been there. Raymond then decides he’s had enough, and since he’s not under arrest, he can leave. That gives them enough to put a tracker order in for any of his vehicles, but that’s it. Imani is especially not pleased, and Voight has to stress to her to stay in control.

But Imani doesn’t go home, and when she receives a call from Julie, with heavy breathing and suspicious noises, she goes to the Bell house and breaks in through a side door. She finds Julie’s phone in her room, but the young girl is nowhere to be found. Then, she hears something that sounds like a gunshot … and that’s the To Be Continued of the fall finale.

Meanwhile, a bike messenger drops an envelope off for Voight, with “RESIGN OR THIS GOES PUBLIC” written over the photo of himself beaten as a child, then “YOUR FATHER THE ABUSER” over another picture. He has Platt (Amy Morton) track down the messenger, who eventually tells him that a white guy with very shiny shoes, suggesting he sits behind a desk, paid him to make the delivery. He also gets the number he called from, and Voight watches as Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) ignores his call on his burner phone. Uh-oh. We knew Voight made an enemy out of that guy, but not to this extreme!

What did you think of the Chicago P.D. fall finale? How worried are you about Imani? How far do you think Devlin will go? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC