When Is ‘The Amazing Race’ Season 38 Finale? Date, Time & More to Know

The Amazing Race Season 38 Cast
Season 38 of The Amazing Race has been a wild ride. This installment of the competition show brought back former Big Brother competitors who teamed up with their loved ones to race around the world.

This season was a “European Adventure” on the race, which meant that the route took contestants throughout Europe, with stops in the Netherlands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, France, and more.

But when does the epic adventure come to an end? Scroll down for everything we know about the upcoming finale.

When is The Amazing Race finale?

The Amazing Race finale is on Wednesday, December 10, on CBS. The episode is called “One Million Cookies” and will feature three teams racing to the finish line to win a prize of $1,000,000.

What time is The Amazing Race finale?

The finale episode will air in The Amazing Race’s regular time slot from 9:30/8:30c to 11/10c. The episode will follow the penultimate episode of Survivor Season 49, which airs from 8/7c to 9:30/8:30c.

Where does The Amazing Race finale take place?

The teams will be back on U.S. soil for the finale as they fly from France to New York City for the final leg. “The final three teams race through New York City where they rappel down the Empire State Building,” a logline for the finale reveals.

Who are The Amazing Race Season 38 finalists?

The two confirmed finalists are brothers Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains and Jasmair “Jas” Bains, along with Taylor Hale and Kyland Young, a dating couple. They finished first and second, respectively, in the penultimate leg.

The final slot will go to either Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin (brothers) or Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber (a now-married couple). The finale episode will begin with the results of the nail-biting finish to the second-to-last leg, which featured the Abdins and Gleicher/Seber racing for the final finale spot.

The Amazing Race, Season 38 Finale, Wednesday, December 10, 9:30/8:30c, CBS

