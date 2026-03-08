There was no way that a dinner between Billy Abbott, played by Jason Thompson, and Sally, played by Courtney Hope, on The Young and the Restless was going to lead to a reconciliation. Our gal Sal has way too much pride and self-respect to return to someone who’d broken her heart and gone back on his word two too many times.

In the capable hands of Daytime Emmy winners, Thompson and Hope, however, the actors elevated the material, and sold us as to why their characters indeed had a shot at another chance. The actors’ performances have earned them TV Insider Daytime’s Performers of the Week.

Y&R costume designer extraordinaire Mandi Line dressed Billy in white, a color that symbolizes peace and new beginnings. That certainly matched what Thompson was bringing to his character in these scenes. Billy was at peace, hoping that his honesty would lead to a new beginning with Sally.

Sally was in a beautiful purple dress, which could have signified wisdom or power, but the main walkaway we got from Hope’s performance was seeing Sally’s vulnerability.

Sally entered the home she shared with Billy with the expressed intent of this being a farewell dinner. Understandably, she had a wall up, but that didn’t stop her from engaging in a bit of playful banter with her ex as they traded quips about who made better snacks.

Honesty had been a big issue between them, but Billy put it all on the table. He said he was making a full court press, hoping to rewin her trust, her heart.

Billy had assured Sally that she and Abbott Communications were his future – not regaining control of Chancellor Industries for all the wrong reasons, which included sticking it to Victor (Eric Braeden) and showing his mother, Jill (Jess Walton), that she made the wrong move by selling it to the mogul. But then, when Billy had the chance to get back in the driver’s seat with help from Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), he jumped at the chance to get some power — and his relationship with Sally suffered.

So, Billy put his heart on his sleeve, telling Sally that she wasn’t sure how much he loved her. He recalled how they connected over mutual betrayal (their partners cheated with each other, leaving Sally and Billy out in the cold).

“I want tonight to be about us, being open, being honest, even about the things we’re not proud of,” Billy suggested to Sally.

Sally agreed to stay, but she had one condition: no manipulations.

“I want to win you back fair and square,” Billy replied, confessing that in the past he did have agendas.

“I feel like in this moment you’re the Billy that I know, the one who listens,” Sally cautiously shared.

“That’s who I want to be from here on out,” Billy assured.

It was important for Sally to explain to Billy why him letting her down always makes such an impact on her. She shared with him what she had shared with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) last Christmas about her father letting her down way too many times.

“I can’t do it again,” Sally told Billy, barely getting the words out.

Billy assured her that him wanting Chancellor Industries doesn’t negate that he wants her, too.

She countered that they were building something (Abbott Communications) together. He suggested that they still could. “I’m just trying to see why you don’t see it that way,” Billy said.

“What if it goes wrong?” Sally feared.

“What if it goes right?” Billy replied.

A lesser actor might have grown more passionately loud as his character continued to press his point. But Thompson kept a gentle, assuring tone to Billy throughout, as the Abbott heir reminded Sally of the time she wrote “I love you” on his palm.

“It went straight to here,” Billy said putting his hand on his heart. “Indelible ink. Never fading. Why did it fade for you?”

Billy took Sally’s hand, telling her they could have a life together, running their respective companies. He said he believed that Chancellor was half of his destiny and that she was the other half.

Even when Hope had no lines, we saw her playing Sally’s uncertainty, her character wanting to believe that she could trust what Billy had been telling her — despite the number of times she’d been hurt.

Then, Billy took out a pen and wrote on Sally’s hand “I love you” and asked her to hold it to her heart, which is exactly where he wanted to be. As a businessman, Billy’s made many acquisitions, but replicating Sally’s “I love you” on his hand was perhaps his best one yet!

The episode ended with a kiss. We didn’t hear Sally’s response, and it wasn’t confirmed until later in the week that she had spent the night and agreed to a new beginning.

There was a reason that we weren’t left questioning if he’d been successful. Thompson brought such vulnerability, strength, and assuredness to Billy’s plea that Sally had no choice by to say yes to giving their relationship another try. Hope kept Sally’s heart open and vulnerable. Bravo to both performers!

