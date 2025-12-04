‘The Amazing Race’: Who Will Win Season 38? (POLL)

What To Know The Amazing Race Season 38 finale airs on December 10.

Four teams are left in the running to win the $1,000,000 prize.

The team eliminated in the second-to-last leg will be revealed at the beginning of the episode, with the other three pairs then racing to the finish line.

Season 38 of The Amazing Race is winding down, and it will all culminate with the finale on Wednesday, December 10. At the end of the episode, the first team to meet Phil Keoghan at the finish line will win $1,000,000.

The penultimate episode ended on a cliffhanger. In Paris, France, Jagateshwar “Jag” Bains and his brother, Jasmair “Jas” Bains, arrived at the checkpoint first, followed by dating couple Kyland Young and Taylor Hale. That made it a race between brothers Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin and engaged (now married!) couple Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber. But we won’t find out who moves on to the final leg until the beginning of the finale episode, so there are still four teams in the running.

Jas and Jag are the clear frontrunners. They’ve won six legs of the race overall, including the last four. Tucker Des Lauriers and Eric Des Lauriers’ elimination in Leg 9 opened up the door for domination by Jas and Jag, and they’ve certainly proven that they’re the team to beat.

Taylor and Kyland had a great start, earning an Express Pass in the first leg. They finished the first three legs towards the back of the pack, but started improving during Leg 4. They have yet to win a leg of the race, but have come close, and are right on Jag and Jas’ tail.

Adam and Joseph were nearly eliminated in Leg 8. They were the final team to arrive at the checkpoint, but were lucky enough to come in last on a non-elimination week. In the next two legs, they snuck up to the middle of the pack. Throughout most of the season, they’ve finished toward the middle of front of the group.

As the only all-female team left following a string of girl/girl eliminations in a row, Izzy and Paige are the dark horses in this thing. After starting out in the middle of the group, Izzy and Paige struggled during Legs 5 and 6, but managed to eke their way through. They had their best finish yet during Leg 10, but fell behind at the Leg 11 Roadblock, and it remains to be seen whether they’ll be able to complete the Scramble challenge ahead of Joseph and Adam to make the Finals.

The Amazing Race, Season 38 Finale, Wednesday, December 10, 9:30/8:30c, CBS