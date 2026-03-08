Corey Parker Dies: ‘Will & Grace’ & ‘How I Got Into College’ Actor Was 60

What To Know Corey Parker, known for roles in Will & Grace, How I Got Into College, and several other TV shows and films, died at age 60.

In recent years, Parker was a respected acting coach and master teacher at BGB Studio in North Hollywood, where colleagues and family paid tribute to his talent and generosity.

Throughout his career, Parker appeared in numerous television series and movies, and was remembered for his passion, teaching, and lasting impact on the acting community.

Corey Parker — the actor best known for his role in Will & Grace, How I Got Into College, Friday the 13th: A New Beginning, and Love Boat: The Next Wave — is dead at 60.

On Thursday, March 5, Parker died in Memphis, Tennessee, after a battle with cancer, his family confirmed to TMZ. His sister, Noelle, shared a statement in an Instagram post from BGB Studio on March 7, writing, “I believe he left this world weightless, at peace & surrounded with love.”

In recent years, Parker worked as a master teacher and acting coach at BGB studio in North Hollywood, California. BGB Studio co-founder Risa Bramon Garcia also shared a tribute to Parker in the same social media update.

“I am writing to you, Corey, here, directly, because this is how I… we… keep you with us. I have known and loved you for the past 45 years, since our E.S.T days in NY as hungry wild artists,” she shared. “You were a massive part of my creative work, my creative family, for decades.”

Bramon Garcia continued, “And so we celebrate your incredible talent, your unparalleled passion and joy in the work and in your family, your huge gift for and devotion to teaching, your generosity, your love. All our lives are so much richer for knowing you, and you carry on in each of us, and in what you gifted and inspired in us… forever.”

In Will & Grace Seasons 2 and 3, Parker memorably played Josh, Grace Adler’s (Debra Messing) boyfriend, over five episodes. Additional TV credits included As the World Turns, Thirtysomething, Eddie Dodd, Flying Blind, Blue Skies, and Nashville, among others. He also appeared in films like Scream for Help, 9 1/2 Weeks, Biloxi Blues, and The Rainmaker, among others.

Parker was the son of actress Rocky Parker.

