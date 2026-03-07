Bill Maher Issues Bold Response to U.S. Bombing Iran

What To Know Bill Maher surprised viewers by expressing support for the U.S. bombing of Iran.

He criticized Iran’s theocratic regime, linking it to decades of turmoil in the Middle East and referencing the happiness of Iranians he knows about the strike.

Maher acknowledged widespread American opposition to the war and joked about Kamala Harris’s awareness of public sentiment.

Bill Maher just issued a bold response to the U.S. bombing Iran — and it likely surprised his liberal viewers.

During the Friday, March 6 episode of Real Time With Bill Maher, the stand-up comedian, 70, addressed the military strikes that began in late February. The HBO show had been on a one-week hiatus during the initial attacks by the U.S. and Israel, which killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Also this week: war. Did you hear about that thing?” Maher joked in his opening monologue, which ran through everything the show missed while it was on a break. “We bombed Iran, and it’s going on now.”

That’s when he bluntly declared, “If you expected me to say I hate it, I don’t. Sorry. When he puts boots on the ground, yeah, then I’ll hate it.”

Maher explained that he knows “too many happy Iranians,” adding, “You cannot name one horrible thing that has happened in the Middle East in the last 50 years and not connect it to this fascist theocracy.”

After showing footage of Iranians doing the “Trump dance” next to a clip of the POTUS doing his signature move, Maher quipped, “The whole world is jerking off two guys at once.”

To conclude his thoughts on the topic, he quoted former Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “This is a war the American people don’t want.” He then joked, “And who knows more about what the American people don’t want?”

However, Maher also pointed out that she is correct, as a recent poll showed that the majority of Americans don’t want the war.

