Another season of The Amazing Race officially wrapped on December 10. The show’s 38th season saw Big Brother alums pairing up with their loved ones to race around Europe, with Jag Bains and his brother, Jas Bains, ultimately crossing the final finish line first.

Now, fans are anxiously waiting for more. Host Phil Keoghan has confirmed that there will be a Season 39 of The Amazing Race, and we rounded up everything to know. Scroll down for more details.

When does The Amazing Race Season 39 premiere?

There is no premiere date for Season 39 just yet. However, it is expected to air in the fall of 2026.

Some years, two seasons of The Amazing Race air on CBS, which was the case in 2025. However, the new show America’s Culinary Cup will be taking The Amazing Race’s usual slot in the network’s spring schedule, which means TAR will be pushed.

However, the season has already finished filming, with production taking place in September and October 2025.

Who is in The Amazing Race Season 39 cast?

The cast list has not been announced yet. However, Keoghan confirmed that, unlike Season 38, the show will not consist of former reality stars in its next season.

Of the possibility of doing another season with established stars, Keoghan told Parade, “Never say never, I guess, but I think there are so many other new things we have in the works that I think we should try first.”

Where was Season 39 of The Amazing Race filmed?

The race reportedly took contestants to Canada, Spain, Morocco, Albania, Sri Lanka, Laos, Australia, and New Zealand.

“They say, ‘Luck is the Residue of Design,’” Keoghan teased. “And Season 39 is a perfect example of that. Captivating cast, some new twists which gave us the desired results of changing things up, great weather in destinations where it really made a difference, some unpredictable challenge moments and a special episode I took particular interest in ended with a special personal moment in my life.”

The Amazing Race Season 39, Premiere TBD 2026, CBS

