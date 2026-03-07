What To Know Steve Hibbert, a writer and producer for Boy Meets World, died on March 2.

Boy Meets World cast members mourned the death of writer and producer Steve Hibbert with a heartfelt tribute.

On Friday, March 6, the news of Hibbert’s death broke. He died on March 2 in Denver, Colorado, from a heart attack, TMZ reported. “Our father, Stephen Hibbert, passed away unexpectedly this week,” his kids, Ronnie, Rosalind, and Greg, told the outlet. “His life was full of love and dedication to the arts and his family. He will be dearly missed by many.”

That same day, the Pod Meets World podcast — hosted by Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence), Will Friedle (Eric Mattew), and Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) — took to Instagram to honor Hibbert.

“Danielle, Will & Rider are devastated to hear of the passing of former BMW writer and producer Steve Hibbert,” the joint message began. “Their recent rewatches of his 6 episodes, including ‘Chick Like Me,’ ‘Quiz Show,’ and ‘The Witches of Penbrook,’ felt like a real glimpse into his success in comedy, from Late [Show] with David Letterman to MadTV to his acting career (he infamously played The Gimp in Pulp Fiction).”

To conclude the tribute, the Boy Meets World cast members wrote, “Though he did not appear on the podcast, the hosts did recently get to tell him ‘Chick Like Me’ has been a favorite of theirs. Rest in Peace to a vital member of the Boy Meets World family… ♥️.”

In the comments, followers joined them in honoring Hibbert. One Instagram user wrote, “😢RIP Steve. Thank you for the laughs!”

Another shared, “What a shame you didn’t get to have him on! RIP, sorry for your loss ❤️.”

Someone else echoed, “Rest in peace, good sir. Thank you for your art.”

A different follower commented, “I just watched the episode ‘Chick Like Me’ a couple of days ago. My heart goes out to you all and his family ❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user shared, “Sleep well, sweet Steve. It was a joy to be in your orbit.”

Boy Meets World aired for seven seasons from 1993 to 2000. In 2014, a spinoff sequel titled Girl Meets World premiered. It aired for three seasons before ending in 2017.

