The Amazing Race is currently in its 38th season CBS, with a new cast of pairs racing around the world to win a grand prize. But how much do the competitors actually get for their time on the show?

Scroll down for everything we know about the payouts for the contestants on The Amazing Race and details about the money that the winners take home at the end of the race.

How much do The Amazing Race winners get?

The grand prize on The Amazing Race is $1 million for the winning pair. That amount has not changed since the show first premiered in 2001.

Of course, the $1 million is taxed, so the duo won’t walk away with that full amount. Since the prize is considered income, there are state and federal taxes taken out. The amount varies depending on what state the winners live in.

Do Amazing Race contestants get paid?

It’s not only the winners who walk away with money. Men’s Health previously reported that the runner-ups get $25,000 and the team that finishes in third place gets $10,000 (of course, this is all before taxes).

Executive producer Elise Doganieri told People that every team “gets a small percentage of a cash prize,” as well. Mark “Abba” Abbattista, who competed on the show during Season 21, also confirmed to AV Club that all of the contestants receive “some kind of money for the order that you come in.” So, the first team eliminated would make the least amount, and so on.

For some contestants, who have to take time off work to be on the show, the payout isn’t always worth it. “It cost me quite a bit of money to go on the show, just because I wasn’t working,” Abbattista explained. “I’m self-employed, so if I’m not bringing money in, it’s not coming in. And, again, I’m not complaining about that. I knew that was the cost for me wanting to do the show, and fortunately I was able to do that. Still, it becomes a financial burden for some people.”

Do contestants pay for travel on The Amazing Race?

Contestants are not allowed to use their own money on the race. At the beginning of every leg, their envelopes contain a certain amount of money that they can use to get them through that leg. The amount varies depending on the country.

“We have figured out how much the taxi might cost, or a bus or train ticket,” Doganieri explained. “So we give them just enough money for that leg, and they have to be very careful not to overspend.”

If they run out of money, contestants can barter for money, but they are not allowed to beg, according to Doganieri.

Are The Amazing Race prizes all free?

The winners of every leg also receive a prize, which is usually a sponsored trip. The show partners with Expedia (formerly it was Travelocity), and the one-stop travel destination generally gives a trip away on each leg.

But, it’s not without some strings, according to Abbattista.” The trips are sponsored through whatever hotel puts up the trip and Travelocity is also a sponsor, so you have a liaison you go through,” he explained. “When the season is over, you do a bunch of legal paperwork then they turn you over to Travelocity. The woman I dealt with there was really helpful and nice and I wound up going on the trips and, yes, you pay taxes because it’s considered income as a prize. So if the trip is worth $10,000, guess what? You owe Uncle Sam $3,500. And they’re not all-inclusive. Your air is paid for and your hotel and they include some other things, like massages or a snorkel trip, but all the food is not included. So you’re spending money and going to places that you’re not necessarily interested in.”