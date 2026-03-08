James Woods Quits Republican Party With Fiery Political Message

What To Know Actor James Woods announced he is quitting the Republican Party and changing his affiliation to Independent.

Woods’ public declaration on social media sparked mixed reactions, with some users mocking his decision and others expressing agreement.

Despite his disillusionment with Republican politicians, Woods reaffirmed his strong support for Donald Trump, calling him the “greatest President.”

James Woods just declared that he is quitting the Republican Party in a fiery political message.

On Friday, March 6, the actor — known for films like Casino, Ghosts of Mississippi, Hercules, and more — took to X to criticize Republicans in Congress. He aired his grievances after they blocked an investigation of Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.

“I am done with the Republican Party,” Woods, 78, a Donald Trump supporter and proponent of his “Make America Great Again” mission, declared. “Between this and Thune’s refusal to pass the SAVE Act, I’m done with these uniparty traitors.”

He then vowed, “I’m changing my party affiliation to Independent. No wonder President Trump is fighting an uphill battle every day.”

In the comments, some X users mocked Woods’ exit from the Republican Party. One wrote, “NOW YOU’RE DONE! NOW? Oh, please, James, let us know what REALLY MADE you change your boomer a** now?”

Another person quipped, “So now James Woods is done with the Republican party… Kind of like Hollywood is done with his acting career.”

Someone else predicted, “This same man will be tweeting in October how we all need to go out and vote Republican in the midterms and/or 2028.”

However, others agreed with Woods. Conservative activist Scott Presler shared, “James, I completely understand how you’re feeling. What do these people care about more than anything: power & money. So, let’s start a peaceful pressure campaign to cut off all of their donors & we will withhold our donations until the SAVE America Act is passed.”

Another admitted, “I am actually thinking of changing to independent myself.”

Although Woods is clearly not impressed with some Republican politicians, he recently reaffirmed his support for the POTUS. He took to X on February 28 with a photo of himself, Trump, and members of his administration.

“Greatest President and greatest Cabinet, certainly in my lifetime,” he captioned the update.

