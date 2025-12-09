Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Announce Latest Project Post-HGTV Show Cancellation

What To Know Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson announced the return of their Marriage and Money podcast following the cancellation of HGTV’s Married to Real Estate.

Fans have expressed excitement and support for the podcast’s return, though many continue to lament the end of the TV series and hope for the couple’s return to television.

Sherrod and Jackson indicated they are open to future TV projects but are currently focused on creating their own content, noting the shift away from traditional television formats.

Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson are treating fans to new content following the cancellation of Married to Real Estate earlier this year.

“Y’all have been up in the comments, asking for the Marriage and Money podcast,” Sherrod shared in a Thursday, December 4, Instagram video. “And what you didn’t know was we were already filming many episodes of it.”

The couple revealed that they filmed a new batch of episodes in Los Angeles, the first of which features guests Michael Jai White and Gillian White. “Mike and I are about to sit down and do something that we have never done; get up close, personal, intimate, and answer all the off-limits questions,” Sherrod added, noting that the pair’s special episode would air next week.

The latest episode, released on Thursday, marked the podcast’s first upload since July. Fans shared their excitement over the podcast’s return in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Just watched the premiere!! It was excellent!! 🔥🔥.”

“Omg soo excited we get to regularly engage with our fav couple 😍,” another person commented, while someone else shared, “Loved married to real estate and I’m so happy for y’all definitely be tuning in to utube 👏❤️.” A different person wrote, “I’m so happy to see you both! I loved your show and I am looking forward to to seeing you soon!🤗.”

Other users noted that they are still upset over Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation. Back in July, Sherrod revealed via Instagram that the pair’s HGTV show had been axed after four seasons. The series is one of several HGTV home renovation shows that were canceled this year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

“Sistaaaa we want married to real estate back 😂😭,” one person commented underneath the podcast announcement clip. Another stated, “I’m EXCITED but WHEN will you guys be back on THE SHOW😂😂😂.”

A separate user wrote, “I hope u comeback to TV.” Someone else posted, “I miss you guys on Wednesday nights can you shop your show so I can get my weekly dose of y’all 💕🥰🙌🏾.”

Sherrod and Jackson weighed in on making a potential return to TV in an October interview with People. “For us, being able to do Married to Real Estate was the full 360 of our family and our businesses. So we don’t wanna go back to like a templated show just to say we’re on TV,” Sherrod told the outlet, adding, “We just gonna sit still for a minute and either create, which is what’s happening now, either create the next phase for us or just not come back to TV.”

Noting that she owns the trademark to the Married to Real Estate name, Sherrod continued, “The reality is that linear television is starting to shrink. … Everything you saw on TV is real. This is just the beginning of our entire saga, so this had to happen. We want everybody to be okay with it and just continue to tune in for what’s next.”