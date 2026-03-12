HGTV Fans React to Egypt Sherrod’s Surprising ‘Midlife Crisis’ Plans

What To Know Egypt Sherrod shared her “midlife crisis” plans to undergo a major cosmetic procedure.

Fans shared their reactions to the news via social, as well as their advice on the decision.

Sherrod has continued to share updates on her life with fans following the cancellation of her HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, last year.

Egypt Sherrod is asking her fans for help before making a major life decision.

The HGTV star shared some exciting news with fans via Instagram on Monday, March 9. “Hey, guys! Okay, I don’t know what it is, if I’m about to go through a midlife crisis or what, but I want a tattoo,” she told her followers. “I don’t have any tattoos on my body, and I want a tattoo. I want one of a phoenix rising, and I want it to go around my waist and up my back. I’m ready to do this.”

She went on to ask her fans to help her find the “best tattoo artist in the nation,” noting that she is willing to go “anywhere” to work with the perfect person. “Tag them please. I’m serious,” she stated. “I’m going to take you all on this journey when I get it done, too.”

Fans reacted to the news in the post’s comments and shared their advice and recommendations. “Yessss Phoenix Rising! Get it! Love the concept ❤️,” one user wrote. Another added, “My mom got her first tattoo at 50 & now she has about 4 😂😂she went crazy with it… I SAY DO IT….. I have 10 that you can’t really see of you’re not that close to me.. DO IT!!!!! Do IT!!!!😂😂❤️❤️.”

Someone else shared, “Sis at this big age of 51…I am doing my very first tattoo as well..no midlife crisis…we just know what we want and agree this is something we want!!! Super excited for ya for us!!!! Cheers to life!🍸🎉.” Another person posted, “I have the phoenix. I have it on my back. Its takes 4 sittings and I have only completed 3. Best of luck.” A separate commenter wrote, “It’s your body, you do you ❤️.”

Some users, however, expressed concern about the process of getting such a large tattoo. “Just an fyi.. even a small tattoo is painful,” one person shared. “Love the idea of a phoenix rising but maybe do a smaller version of your vision? speaking from experience!”

Another wrote, “Whatever you get just do it in stages. Don’t do it all at once, you will regret that for your first tat. Good luck! Can’t wait to see it!!” Others suggested that Sherrod test a temporary tattoo design before going all in with permanent ink.

Phoenixes are a meaningful symbol for Sherrod, as she used the metaphor of a phoenix rising from the ashes to discuss “reinvention after ruin” in her personal and professional life in an August 2025 TEDx Talk.

Two months prior, Sherrod announced via Instagram that she and her husband Mike Jackson‘s HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, had been canceled after four seasons. The series was one of several home renovation shows canceled by the network last year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Sherrod teased a potential TV return in the comments of her January 17 Instagram post. In response to a fan who commented, “I miss seeing yall on TV Bad! But you look absolutely Gorgeous 🔥❤️,” she wrote, “ Thank you and we’ll be back soon.”

Later that month, Sherrod and Jackson revealed that they are expanding their home renovation business, Indigo Road Realty & Design, to more cities across the U.S. “So, in two years, we’ve made an empire here in Atlanta. We’ve definitely built a family,” Sherrod shared in a January 24 Instagram upload. “We are expanding to Dallas, Texas, Houston, Texas, and Orlando, Florida.”