HGTV Fans Gush Over Egypt Sherrod’s Workout Photo

What To Know Egypt Sherrod received positive messages from fans after sharing a workout selfie via social media.

Sherrod has continued her home design work since HGTV canceled her series, Married to Real Estate, last year.

Sherrod recently asked fans to weigh in on her decision to get a tattoo.

In addition to continuing her home renovation and design work after Married to Real Estate‘s cancellation, Egypt Sherrod is also putting some work into herself.

The HGTV star took to Instagram on Saturday, March 21, to share a mirror selfie she snapped during a recent workout session. “Evolving into the version of me I always dreamed about,” she captioned the photo. “Watch me rise 🐦‍🔥🐦‍🔥🐦‍🔥.”

In the pic, Sherrod held her phone in one hand and flexed her other arm to show off her impressive muscles. Sherrod hit the gym while wearing a matching black workout set and black sneakers.

Fans and friends flooded the post’s comments with positive comments. Sherrod’s husband, Mike Jackson, shared a praise hands and heart emoji underneath the post, while actress Kim Fields commented two fists and a sparkle emoji.

“You go Egypt!! So proud of you!!! I am trying to do the same thing!! Keep on going, it is a lifestyle now 🙂❤️🙌🏻💪🏋️‍♂️,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Just amazing keep up the good work! Yesssss arms!!!!”

Someone else shared, “I Love this for you keep going you look amazing 🙌🏽🙌🏽hard work pays off💃🏽💃🏽.” A different person posted, “You look amazing Egypt. Keep going sis. 👏👏👏🙌🙌.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Egypt Sherrod (@egyptsherrod)

One fan pointed out Sherrod’s choice of footwear, writing, “Is Egypt working in out in sneaker wedges? Yes, and I live for it! 🙌❤️.” Sherrod replied, “But of course!”

Back in June 2025, Sherrod announced that HGTV had canceled her and Jackson’s home renovation show, Married to Real Estate, after four seasons. The show was one of several series the network pulled the plug on last year, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Sherrod and Jackson have remained busy since the cancellation. Back in January, the couple announced that their Atlanta-based company, Indigo Road Realty & Design, would be expanding to other cities across the U.S.

Outside of work, Sherrod recently asked fans to weigh in on a major cosmetic decision via Instagram. “I don’t know what it is, if I’m about to go through a midlife crisis or what, but I want a tattoo,” she stated in a March 9 video. “I don’t have any tattoos on my body, and I want a tattoo. I want one of a phoenix rising, and I want it to go around my waist and up my back. I’m ready to do this.”

In the clip, Sherrod asked fans to help her find the “best tattoo artist in the nation,” adding that she was willing to go “anywhere” for the perfect artist. “Tag them please. I’m serious. I’m going to take you all on this journey when I get it done, too,” she stated.