HGTV’s Egypt Sherrod Shares Rare Pic of Lookalike Daughter Kendall

What To Know Egypt Sherrod shared a rare Instagram photo and heartfelt message about her close relationship with her lookalike teenage daughter, Kendall.

Fans and fellow HGTV personalities related to Sherrod’s emotional post, expressing similar feelings about watching their own children grow up.

The post comes after the cancellation of Sherrod’s HGTV show, Married to Real Estate, earlier this year.

Egypt Sherrod is enjoying some quality time with her kids following the cancellation of Married to Real Estate on HGTV earlier this year.

Sherrod got emotional about her relationship with her teenage daughter, Kendall, in a Monday, November 24, Instagram post. “My beautiful baby Kendall is growing up, and sometimes I wish I could freeze time, just long enough to soak in those sweet moments again,” she captioned a pic of the pair. “Do you ever feel that way?”

She continued, “I know she has to spread her wings, but part of me just wants to hold her in her tiny onesie and breathe in that baby smell one more time. Motherhood is a tender dance between holding on and letting go, and my heart feels every step. 💕✨.”

Kendall is the eldest of Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson‘s two children, including daughter Harper, who was born in 2019. Sherrod is also the stepmother of Jackson’s eldest child, daughter Simone, whom he welcomed in a previous relationship.

Fans related to Sherrod’s motherhood message in the post’s comments. “I remember when she was a little girl! They grow to fast 💗,” one fan wrote, while another added, “My one and only sweet daughter is graduating high school in the spring so I’m right there with you! Idk what I’m gonna do when she leaves for college!😭😭😭.”

“OMGGGG yes! Cherish every moment sunshine because they grow up so quick!” a different user advised. Someone else shared, “My two are all grown up and I STILL wish I could go back and freeze time! Time is a thief!!❤️”

HGTV’s Mika Kleinschmidt also hopped in the comments, sharing that she has similar feelings about her own daughter, Jade. “Absolutely the fact that Jade is almost out of high school,” the 100 Day Dream Home star wrote. “I can not handle but it definitely makes us cherish the moments more, doesn’t it?❤️🙌.”

Kendall looked like her mother’s mini-me in the Monday Instagram picture. The post marks one of Kendall’s rare appearances on Sherrod’s Instagram feed, as she and Jackson share only occasional glimpses of their family life on social media.

The couple’s kids also made a handful of appearances on their HGTV series, Married to Real Estate, which was canceled in June after four seasons. The show is one of several HGTV home renovation shows to get the axe in recent months, including Bargain Block, Izzy Does It, Farmhouse Fixer, Battle on the Beach, Christina on the Coast, and The Flipping El Moussas.

Earlier this month, Sherrod gave fans a look into her and Jackson’s trick-or-treating adventures with their youngest daughter, Harper. “Ladies and Gentlemen we give you….Frida Khalo, The Shadow Man, and Wednesday [Addams],” she captioned a November 1 Instagram video of her family’s Halloween costumes. “Another trick or treat outing with all the kiddos done. Who only did costumes up top this year with regular clothes on the bottom?🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃.”