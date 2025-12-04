When Is ‘The View’ on Winter 2025 Hiatus & When Does It Return?
The View has begun its “12 Days of Christmas” countdown celebration with a joyously decorated new set and a series of holiday-related programming. As festive as the new set looks, and as merry as the “View Your Deal” segment might be, though, that also means that the show’s 2025 episode slate is officially now on countdown, too, as the winter hiatus approaches.
The show will be off air through some major moments, including Christmas and New Year’s Eve and Day.
So when does The View officially go on its planned winter hiatus? And when will it return with new episodes? Here’s what to know.
When does The View go off air for the holidays?
The last new episode of 2025 will air on Friday, December 19. It will be taped the day before, as is customary for the show.
The show’s live audience ticketing agency, 1iota, has revealed the schedule of episodes and guests in the 12 remaining episodes of this calendar year (that is, not counting “The Weekend View” segments on ABC’s streaming service). So here’s a look at who fans can expect to see take the stage alongside cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin in the coming weeks:
- Friday, December 5: John Slattery and Judy Gold
- Monday, December 8: Ana Gasteyer
- Tuesday, December 9: Leslie Jones
- Wednesday: December 10: Kate Winslet, Toni Collette, and Andrea Riseborough
- Thursday, December 11: Sarah Sherman
- Friday, December 12: Charlie Cox and Lewis Pullman
- Monday, December 15: Noah Schnapp
- Tuesday, December 16: Daisy Ridley, Jonathan Haidt, Catherine Price, and New Edition
- Wednesday, December 17: Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson
- Thursday, December 18: Mandy Patinkin and Patty LuPone
- Friday, December 19: Kumail Nanjiani
When does The View return with new episodes?
The talk show will resume after its full two-week planned break, starting on Monday, January 5. The ticketing agency has also revealed a handful of those guests who’ll be joining the show.
Here’s the posted guest schedule so far:
- Monday, January 5: Josh Charles and Annie Potts
- Tuesday, January 6: TBA
- Wednesday, January 7: TBA
- Thursday, January 8: Lucy Liu and Camilla Luddington
- Friday, January 9: Matt Friend
