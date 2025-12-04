‘The View’ Unveils Festive Christmas-Themed Set

The View cohosts pressed pause on their usual “This Version” (by Leona Lewis) theme song walkout tradition on Thursday’s (December 4) live episode and instead took the stage to the tune of “Candy Cane Lane” (by Sia). Why? Well, it was the beginning of the talk show’s “12 Days of Christmas” celebration series, so they came out to a set transformed into a winter wonderland.

Yep, cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin pranced to their panel table before a grand display of trees with ornaments and lights galore.

Griffin was returning for the first time all week, after a three-day absence, and was immediately welcomed back to the crew by Goldberg, who said, “First of all, welcome back, Alyssa!”

After a cheerful audience applause, Griffin explained, “I’m feeling totally better, but getting sick when you’re pregnant is no joke.”

“No Tylenol for you!” Behar joked, referring to Donald Trump and RFK Jr.’s recent, roundly contested insistence that expecting mothers shouldn’t take the pain reliever.

Griffin’s cohosts then took turns expressing joy over the fact that one of them is having a baby.

From there, things turned a big grinch-ier when the “Hot Topics” discussions began with a discussion of the latest news regarding Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth: Namely, that a Pentagon investigation into “SignalGate” implicates the so-called “Secretary of War” for jeopardizing United States troops by using an unsecure communication application, and including a journalist on the group chat, about sensitive strike plans in Yemen.

Griffin had revealed on Wednesday that she was dealing with a stomach-related illness, writing, “Hey guys! I’ve been down sick with a stomach virus but will hopefully be back on [The View] tomorrow. It’s no fun being sick while 6 1/2+ months pregnant. Remember it’s that time of year — be smart, use hand sanitizer, stay home if you’re sick.”

